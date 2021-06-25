CULVER CITY, Calif., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Environmental, custodial and maintenance company Servicon was selected as a winner in the 23rd annual Digital Health Awards® program for the Spring 2021 session. This competition — held each spring and fall — recognizes the world's best digital health resources.
Servicon's 2021 Infection Prevention Plan received a Merit Award for Digital Health Media/Publication of Booklet/Brochure. Servicon's 2021 Infection Prevention Plan was produced and designed under the guidance of Nick Rabinovitch, Servicon's Infection Prevention and Safety leader, by Elena Goncharova, Marketing Manager.
"We were delighted to participate in the 23rd annual Digital Health Awards competition, and are honored to be selected as a winner," said Laurie Sewell, President and CEO of Servicon. "A lot of work went into our Infection Prevention Plan, and the fact that it was chosen from more than 700 entries judged by distinguished experts in digital health media is testament to our team's talent and dedication."
About Servicon
For nearly 50 years, Servicon has provided exemplary environmental, custodial, and maintenance services to complex facilities in healthcare, aerospace, commercial, municipal, manufacturing, and entertainment. Servicon services over 100 million square feet daily. Servicon is changing the face of the cleaning industry with a purpose to elevate the industry and provide healthy environments for people to thrive.
About Digital Health Awards The Digital Health Awards® program is organized by the Health Information Resource Center(SM) (HIRC), a national clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields. Other well-known HIRC programs include the annual National Health Information Awards(SM), (healthawards.com) which annually recognizes the nation's best consumer health programs and materials (for non-digital resources), and the annual National Women's Health & Fitness Day® (fitnessday.com/women).
