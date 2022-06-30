Custodial and Infection-Prevention Giant Leader Honored for Article on Leadership in Heart Health Month
LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laurie Sewell, President and CEO of Custodial and Infection-Prevention Leader Servicon, has just won the Spring Digital Health Silver Award for her thought leadership submission through the social media platform LinkedIn for a piece tied to Heart Health Month.
The article is titled "There's Nothing 'Folksy' About Leadership" in the category of Health Professionals.
Each year, the Digital Health Awards honor the best digital health resources developed for consumers and health professionals. The awards program is organized by the Health Information Resource CenterSM (HIRC), a clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields. Because of the dynamic nature of digital health, the competition is held twice each year — spring and fall. The Digital Health Awards is an extension of the HIRC's National Health Information AwardsSM, the largest program of its kind in the United States.
Servicon Chairman of the Board Michael Mahdesian said, "We offer huge congratulations to Laurie on this prestigious, well-deserved win from the Digital Health Awards. She is a true leader, and Servicon is fortunate to have her inspiring, constructive insights at the helm of our organization."
Through inspirational leadership, Servicon continues to provide possibilities for fostering healthy behaviors for its communities and members to thrive. In addition, Servicon continues its mission to provide exemplary environmental, custodial, and maintenance services in Southern California and across the nation.
Digital health resources developed, produced, published, or updated between 1/1/2021 and 3/31/2022 qualified for entry in the Spring 2022 Digital Health Awards.
Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Merit certificates are awarded by Division and Category. Using a rating scale of 1 to 100 points, a panel of health technology professionals judges entries based on content, format, success in reaching the targeted health audience, and overall quality. Judges review entries during the same time frame — generally a 4-week window — once the entry deadline is closed. All judges' decisions are final.
At Servicon, we are dedicated to providing exemplary environmental, custodial, and maintenance services for complex facilities throughout California. We live by our purpose to elevate the industry and provide healthy environments for people to thrive. Women-owned and operated, we work and live by our vision of creating a better working future. For more information, visit servicon.com.
