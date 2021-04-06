LOS ANGELES, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laurie Sewell, the president and CEO of award-winning cleaning and disinfection company Servicon, has been named a Woman of Influence in Healthcare by the Los Angeles Business Journal.
On March 29, 2021, the Los Angeles Business Journal published Women of Influence:
https://www.cbjonline.com/a2labj/supplements/WOI_20210329.pdf
Culver City-based Servicon remains at the frontline of the fight against COVID, working in conjunction with hospitals and healthcare facilities. No one can let their guard down to the virus just because inoculations are on the rise. COVID and its variants can still spread, and healthcare facilities and hospitals need to be prepared for an increasing number of visitors. Servicon is a leading front-line, caregiving, commercial cleaning, and disinfecting company with more than 1600 workers nationwide.
COVID changed the world and propelled EVS workers into the light. They have been publicly recognized as essential, front-line workers. These heroes are fighting COVID so that doctors and nurses can do their jobs effectively under enormous pressure.
Sewell is on a mission to emphasize the importance of EVS workers in maintaining the health of the nation after a particularly difficult year. She is also steering Servicon away from conventional concepts of EVS services to new concepts of clean that are driving wellness, sustainability, new analytics, and employee engagement with innovative technologies and training concepts.
Servicon is the primary EVS partner with LAC +USC Medical Center. The company's emphasis is on its purpose –to elevate the EVS industry and provide healthy environments for people to thrive with a focus on employee engagement, training, and outstanding client experience.
"Sewell leads by example. In 2020, Servicon gave over $1 million from its bottom line directly to the custodial technicians and EVS workers who continued to work through COVID when most people were working remotely from home," said Victoria Nimmo, Events Manager for Los Angeles Business Journal. "Servicon does the right thing by its employees, clients, and community in the hope that this impacts more positive change in the world moving forward."
Servicon has also donated $600k to its Donor Advisory Fund which will be distributed to like-minded causes over the course of 2021, one beneficiary being Keck Medical for Parkinson's Research and another The Lundquist Institute.
Servicon is an official sponsor of, and Sewell is a mentor for the ISSA Hygieia Network, a mentoring program on a mission to advance the women of the world's cleaning industry. She has recently joined the American Heart Association Executive Leadership Team for the Go Red for Women campaign and is a member of the Executive Committee for the Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation (LAEDC). Sewell is a past director of the International Sanitary Supply Association (ISSA) and is an editorial advisor and contributor to numerous trade journals.
The Los Angeles Business Journal recognizes the professional achievements of community business leaders of influence by highlighting their milestones and notable contributions to the Los Angeles business community in its monthly Custom Content section – published both in its print and digital issues.
About Servicon
For nearly 50 years, Servicon has continuously provided flexible cleaning, disinfecting and maintenance solutions to clients in aerospace, biotech, healthcare, commercial real estate, entertainment, and other industries. It services over 100 million square feet on a daily basis. Servicon is changing the face of the cleaning industry. It provides exemplary Custodial, Environmental, and Maintenance Services for complex facilities.
About the Los Angeles Business Journal
Each week, the award-winning Los Angeles Business Journal examines the many ways that the L.A. economy operates. First-rate editorial and research teams provide in-depth analyses of the community's dynamic business and economic scene. Regular features profile L.A.'s entrepreneurs and the businesses they are creating; news and analysis articles cover local business' actions and decisions; and investment and finance coverage highlights L.A.'s many public companies and deals.
Media Contact
Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven, 908-875-8908, frank@marketingmaven.com
SOURCE Servicon