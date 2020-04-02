Set Jet provides a members only based service from non-congested and conveniently located VIP private terminals, without the traditional inconveniences related to commercial air travel. The Set Jet concept was created in order to provide its Members with an unparalleled method of VIP air transportation to six of the most frequently traveled destinations on the West Coast; Scottsdale, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego and Cabo San Lucas, as well as non-stop flights between Los Angeles and New York City. Find out more at: www.setjet.com. We look forward to flying with you soon! (PRNewsFoto/SET JET)