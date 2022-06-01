Enrollment continues for graduating high school students throughout the summer.
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Beginning with the fall 2022 semester, Seton Hall University will welcome incoming freshmen to its new Bachelor of Science in Interprofessional Health Sciences (B.S. in IPHS) program. Enrollment for the upcoming school year remains open to graduating high school seniors through late August. Transfer students will be considered for admission beginning Fall 2023.
Carefully crafted to equip students to meet the evolving healthcare needs of the 21st century, this degree combines the benefit of a liberal arts education with pre-professional preparation in health sciences and health management practices.
"More than ever, the mounting health challenges we face in today's world require the expertise of well-trained healthcare professionals in a wide array of fields," said Nina Capone Singleton, Ph.D., CCC-SLP, BCS – CL, Interim Program Director and Associate Professor, Department of Speech-Language Pathology. "Seton Hall's new B.S. in IPHS program is designed to meet this demand by equipping students with a broad-based understanding of health sciences to address rapidly changing healthcare issues."
Students will choose from three distinct concentrations—Health Sciences Administration and Management, Exercise Science, and Pharmaceutical and Health Sciences Marketing—and begin their academic journey with relevant Interprofessional Core classes, enhanced with a self-selected set of 27 electives from the larger University curriculum. They will graduate prepared to enter the workforce as health managers, patient advocates, wellness and fitness professionals, health data analysts, strength and conditioning specialists, or a multitude of other health-focused positions.
A B.S. in IPHS degree also provides a solid foundation for graduate work in athletic training, physical therapy, nutrition, nursing, public health, physician assistant, health administration and other health- and business-related degrees. The program's electives component makes it a useful supplement for those students considering graduate or pre-medical studies. Seton Hall also offers a new 3+2 program—B.S. in IPHS (Exercise Science track) plus M.S. in Athletic Training.
Located in the Department of Interprofessional Health Sciences and Health Administration, along with the Ph.D. in Health Sciences and Master of Healthcare Administration programs, the B.S. in IPHS program features instruction, research, and support by renowned faculty who are dedicated to the success of their students.
"This new undergraduate program complements our innovative and contemporary health sciences program inventory while simultaneously advancing our school's emphasis on interprofessional education (IPE) and interprofessional collaborative practice (IPCP)," said Brian B. Shulman, Ph.D., CCC-SLP, ASHA Fellow, FASAHP, FNAP, Dean—School of Health and Medical Sciences.
From now through August, Dr. Capone Singleton will host three information sessions for prospective students to learn more about these and other key program features. Please visit the B.S. in IPHS homepage to register for a webinar or learn more, or contact Dr. Capone Singleton at nina.capone@shu.edu.
