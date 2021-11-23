VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There have been a lot of advancements in the field of low level laser therapy (LLLT) for fertility since Acubalance introduced laser acupuncture to maximize egg quality and improve IVF success back in late 2008.
Low-level laser therapy (LLLT) for fertility, referred to as photobiomodulation (PBM) for fertility by the scientific community, may sound like futuristic medicine but the unique treatment has been shown to boost fertility and increase IVF success.
Recent studies are showing that combining acupuncture and LLLT with fertility treatments such as in-vitro fertilization (IVF) can increase live births and improve health outcomes for moms and babies, as well for women diagnosed with PCOS, endometriosis, and unexplained infertility.
In addition to supporting IVF, the fusion of acupuncture and LLLT treatments can provide several other benefits:
1) Increases mitochondria function and ATP production (recharges the battery of the cell to help maximize egg and sperm quality)
Adenosine triphosphate (ATP), cellular energy, plays an essential role in fertility as it provides the egg cells with the energy required to divide and the embryo to divide and implant. Laser acupuncture treatments can increase the amount of ATP that your cells produce with the goal to maximize egg quality so there is adequate energy needed for the embryo to divide (whether in your tube & uterus or in the IVF lab) and for the energy required for implantation.
Laser acupuncture onsite at the IVF clinic on the day of embryo transfer increased implantation rates by 15% in one study.
2) Regulates inflammation
If you have systemic inflammation, this could be decreasing your chances of getting pregnant. A woman diagnosed with endometriosis, PCOS, or unexplained infertility can optimize their fertility by regulating inflammation with a series of LLLT treatments, antioxidant supplements, and following the Acubalance anti-inflammatory fertility diet
3) Improves blood circulation
Becoming pregnant can be very difficult for women with poor or obstructed blood circulation. Improving your blood circulation can greatly benefit your ovaries and uterine receptivity. As a woman ages, the blood to her reproductive organs declines. When a cell is deprived of circulation it can lead to discomfort and cell death, so blood flow and microcirculation are essential for cellular health, and this includes sperm and egg cells.
Photobiomodulation improves your blood circulation and lymphatic flow to optimize fertility. More blood flow to the ovaries means more nutrients, oxygen, hormones, and fertility medications can reach your follicles to support the eggs' need for optimal growth and quality and the uterus is more receptive for implantation and provides the optimal environment for the length of the pregnancy.
4) Decreases stress and promote parasympathetic function
Unfortunately, stress and infertility often go hand-in-hand. Stress hormones like epinephrine and cortisol can negatively impact blood sugar hormones and the flow of blood to your ovaries and uterus as well cause the time to pregnancy to slow down based on studies. Regulating blood sugar & stress hormones as well as increasing blood flow to the ovaries and uterus by promoting your body's parasympathetic function through Low-level laser therapy (LLLT) for fertility can be beneficial.
5) Speeds tissue healing
Healing damaged tissues and softening scarring or adhesions can improve fertility outcomes. Scar tissue from previous surgeries or infections can collect around one's reproductive organs and become problematic if left unaddressed.
6) Improves Gut Microbiome
The health of the gut microbiome can have a systemic effect on health and fertility. The microbiome has been linked to
Skin conditions (eczema, psoriasis, and rosacea)
Gut health (inflammatory bowel disease)
Mental health (depression and anxiety)
Autoimmune Diseases
Allergies
Obesity
Dementia & Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's
There has been an association between the uterine microbiome and implantation failure so now the scientific community is wondering if the gut microbiome can impact the vaginal and uterine environment. While studies continue to determine if there is any connection, Acubalance recommends being proactive and balancing the microbiome since it can have such an impact on overall well-being. There are published studies on using low-level laser therapy (photobiomodulation) to treat the gut microbiome and seeing positive clinical outcomes with Parkinson's patients.
7) Change brain altered states for mood, focus, and increased libido
More recently photobiomodulation to the brain has been used for dementia, anxiety, PTSD, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and altered conscious states. There is even a study demonstrating increased libido. When couples are TTC then it is known infertility can dampen libido and lead to feeling down and depressed. Acubalance is currently adding laser for mood and libido enhancement to fertility patients and although it has been a handful of people, they have expressed an increase in mood following their treatments.
