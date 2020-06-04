BOSTON, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Bridges, the industry-leading bioinformatics ecosystem provider, today announced the successful completion of independent examinations for SOC 2 Type 2, SOC 3 and HIPAA. The examinations were conducted by independent service auditor Schellman and Company, LLC. These additions to the Seven Bridges compliance portfolio complement the company's existing ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018 and FISMA certifications.
"Seven Bridges empowers critical research on the world's most personal data — genomic data derived from individuals' DNA and other personal health data — which is what drives our relentless focus on security and compliance," said Brian Castagna, Chief Information Security Officer, Seven Bridges. "These additions to our extensive compliance portfolio, which now includes seven separate independent examinations annually, illustrate our commitment to providing world-class information security and quality compliance that enables our clients' success."
The SOC 2 Type 2 examination announced today validates that the Seven Bridges Platform has implemented security, confidentiality and availability controls to meet the AICPA requirements for service organizations. The SOC 3 examination demonstrates the Seven Bridges Platform meets Trust Services Criteria for security, confidentiality and availability. The HIPAA examination is aligned with the SSAE 18 standard, and validates that Seven Bridges meets the requirements of the HIPAA security rule and HITECH breach notification rule.
"The inclusion of the SOC 2, SOC 3 and HIPAA examinations further showcases our commitment to setting the gold standard for security and compliance surrounding genotypic and phenotypic data and analytics used to inform novel precision medicine discoveries, clinical trials and commercialization," said Bill Moss, CEO, Seven Bridges. "In addition to these examinations, Seven Bridges expects to add the ISO 9001 certification for quality management and ISO 27701 for Data Privacy by the end of the year."
About Seven Bridges
Seven Bridges enables researchers to extract meaningful insights from genomic and phenotypic data in order to advance precision medicine. Our complete bioinformatics ecosystem consists of a compliant analytics platform, seamless data and automation, and expert scientific services. This holistic approach to bioinformatics is enabling researchers — at the world's leading academic, biotechnology, government, medical centers, and pharmaceutical entities — to increase R&D efficiency, enhance the hypothesis resolution process, isolate critical biomarkers, and even turn a failing clinical trial around while also reducing computational workflow times and data storage costs. To learn more, visit sevenbridges.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
Media Contacts
Eric Schubert
Seismic for Seven Bridges
+1 415 692 6799
sevenbridges@teamseismic.com