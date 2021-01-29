FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), the largest fertility center in Virginia, announced today that seven SGF physicians were recognized as Northern Virginia Magazine's 2021 Top Doctors for infertility. Local physicians throughout Northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. earn their "Top Doctors" badge based on peer nominations and physician-led panels representing 50 specialties. A research team then vets each nomination to ensure the physician is in good standing with the Virginia Department of Health Professionals.
"2021 marks SGF's 30th anniversary, a milestone that is made possible by the trust, relationships, and commitment forged between our patients and physicians," reflects Eric A. Widra, M.D., SGF's Chief Medical Officer, who sees patients in SGF's K Street - Washington, D.C. location. "We are privileged to assist our patients during their family-building journeys and will continue to lead the charge by providing innovative, patient-centric, effective options for overcoming infertility."
The Seven SGF Physicians Selected as Northern Virginia Magazine's Top Doctors
SGF's board-certified reproductive endocrinologists offer patients a warm and collaborative approach to patient treatment and care, offering a full range of diagnostic and treatment options for male and female infertility. Because of SGF's reputation for providing personalized care, the practice touts 96 percent of SGF patients would recommend SGF to a family member or friend, according to survey data.
The seven SGF physicians honored as Northern Virginia Magazine's 2021 Top Doctors include:
- Paulette E. Browne, M.D.,
- Naveed Khan, M.D.,
- Eric D. Levens, M.D.,
- Anitha S. Nair, M.D.,
- Andrea E. Reh, M.D.,
- David S. Saffan, M.D., and
- Eric A. Widra, M.D.
In honor of the recognition, Northern Virginia Magazine asked Dr. Widra for a favorite patient story.
"I was asked for my favorite patient story, but that is an impossible task. Through my career, I have had so many 'favorite' cases, that I can't choose one. I have had cases where a woman donated eggs to her sister to start her own family after years of struggle. A family who turns to IVF to help them eliminate an inherited disease in their family history. Couples who continually miscarry and are finally able to have a healthy child through IVF and genetic testing of their embryos. The woman whose uterus was lost to cancer or surgery and now has a family by using a gestational carrier. The couple who thought they couldn't have kids because of a low sperm count. The same sex couples who can't start families without us. All of these are a tapestry of favorites that I have been privileged to help," shared Dr. Widra.
"Each day, we have a list of patients who have come in for testing and we review their results in the afternoon. Many of these are having their first pregnancy test after a treatment. As I click on their names, I have the same rush of hope and anticipation for a positive result that I had on my first day as a fertility doctor," adds Dr. Widra.
Building Families at SGF, the Largest Fertility Center in Virginia
SGF proudly serves diverse communities throughout Northern Virginia at the following seven locations:
SGF also has two Richmond-based offices (Henrico Doctors' - Forest and Stony Point) and two Washington, D.C.-based offices (Sibley Hospital Campus and K Street).
"I'd like to extend my congratulations to all of the honored physicians in Northern Virginia Magazine along with my deepest appreciation to our peers who believe in our passion to make parenthood possible for members of the Northern Virginia community," says Dr. Widra.
SGF credits its network of 4,000+ physicians annually who refer their patients to SGF's fertility specialists among the reasons their 85,000 SGF babies born milestone in 2019 was achieved.
For people struggling to conceive, seeing a fertility specialist sooner leads to higher pregnancy rates. New patients may contact the SGF New Patient Center at 1-888-761-1967 or complete a brief online request form to schedule a virtual consult with an SGF physician. A virtual physician consult is the first step toward pursuing a pregnancy with the help of SGF.
About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)
SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 85,000 babies born and 5,000+ 5-star patient reviews. With 37 locations throughout FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, VA, D.C., and Santiago, Chile, we offer patients virtual physician consults, deliver individualized care, accept most insurance plans, and make treatment affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees. More physicians refer their patients to SGF than any other center. Call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.
