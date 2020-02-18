DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Coronavirus Infection - Pipeline Insight, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides comprehensive insights into the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Coronavirus Infection. A detailed picture of the pipeline landscape is provided with summation of data from multiple sources with complete analysis by development stage, mechanism of action, route of administration and molecule type.
Products covered by Phase
- Phase III, Phase II, Phase I
- Pre-clinical & Discovery
- Inactive (Discontinued and Dormant)
Overview of pipeline development activities for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Coronavirus Infection
Pipeline analysis of therapeutic drugs include but are not limited to drug description and development activities focusing on clinical and pre-clinical results, designations, collaborations & licensing deals, grants, technology and patent details.
Therapeutic segmentation of products for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Coronavirus Infection
The report comprises of comparative pipeline therapeutics assessment by development stage, therapy type, molecule type, and administration route across this indication.
Scope of the report
- Provides an overview of therapeutic pipeline activity for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Coronavirus Infection across the complete product development cycle including all clinical and non-clinical stages
- It comprises of detailed profiles of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Coronavirus Infection therapeutic products with key coverage of developmental activities including licensing & collaboration deals, patents issued, designations, technologies and chemical information
- Therapeutic assessment of the active pipeline products by stage, product type, molecule type, and route of administration
- Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipeline projects across Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Coronavirus Infection
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Introduction
2. Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Coronavirus Infection - Disease Overview
3. Pipeline Outlook
- An Overview of Pipeline Products for Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Coronavirus Infection
4. Comparative Analysis
5. Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Coronavirus Infection Therapeutic Products in Clinical Stage
5.1 Drug Name : Company Name
6. Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) Coronavirus Infection Therapeutic Products in Non-clinical Stage
6.1 Drug Name : Company Name
7. Therapeutic Pipeline Analysis
- Pipeline Analysis by Route of Administration
- Pipeline Analysis by Stage and Route of Administration
- Pipeline Analysis by Molecule Type
- Pipeline Analysis by Stage and Molecule Type
8. Inactive Pipeline Products
8.1 Drug Description
- Research and Development Studies
- Product Development Activities
- Reason for dormancy/discontinuation
Appendix
Report Methodology
Companies Mentioned
- Atriva Therapeutics GmbH
- Autoimmune Technologies LLC
- CEL-SCI Corp
- Fab'entech SA
- GeneCure LLC
- Nanotherapeutics Inc
- Novavax Inc
- Oncovir Inc
- Phelix Therapeutics LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/17i5uu
