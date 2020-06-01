INDIANAPOLIS, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sexton Biotechnologies has announced a new solution for biotech manufacturing companies looking for flexible automation options. The Signata CT-5 is a cell and gene therapy processing system designed to integrate multiple processes that are traditionally done manually into an easy to use automated system. The result is a higher level of efficiency and accuracy while still maintaining the flexibility and control needed throughout process development.
The new system allows the user to incorporate automation earlier in the development process. For the first time, users can have the safety and security of automation while also having the ability to fill into both cryobags and cryogenic vials. Sexton provides their own line of CellSeal cryogenic vials and bags, but also understands the importance of giving the user the option to utilize other validated output consumables and containers.
"Establishing the high level of control and quality that comes with manufacturing automation has been a challenge for Cell and Gene Therapy development," said Sean Werner, President at Sexton. The progressive nature of establishing critical quality attributes of products and validating processes throughout early clinical work requires a level of flexibility that is traditionally lost when building automated systems. We recognized the need for our customers to have automated tools that help integrate separate unit operations without locking them into rigid processes early during development."
Steven Thompson, VP of Sales and Product Management added, "Certainly, based on our interactions with key players in the industry, there is a real need for flexible automation tools allowing integration of multiple unit operations. From closing down upstream processes such as media formulation to combining a final drug product, the ability to work in lower grade environments while achieving high levels of precision and accuracy are paramount to ensuring repeatable, reliable and robust processes for cell manufacturing."
The Signata CT-5 was officially release at ISTC Virtual last week. Sexton has begun partnering with their initial customers and will continue to rollout the new system throughout the remainder of the year.
ABOUT SEXTON BIOTECHNOLOGIES
Sexton Biotechnologies is a revenue stage, biotechnology company focused on the development and sales of bioproduction tools for cell and gene therapy founded in 2019 as a spin out of Cook Regentec, a life science incubator/accelerator located in Indianapolis, IN. Sexton develops purpose-built CGT tools and media to enable flexible automation and scaling of cell manufacturing processes to increase the probability of positive clinical outcomes and reduce time-to-market, failure points, and labor costs. Sexton's portfolio includes the CellSeal platform of cryo-storage tools and fill/finish systems and human platelet lysate growth supplements. More information at www.sextonbiotechnologies.com.
