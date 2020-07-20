LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2020 SFPRO-TEX, a new U.S.-based high-quality mask manufacturing company, with sustainable options, founded by fashion industry innovator Karyna Myres, is offering the private and public sector customizable protective face coverings, as much of the country begins the phased reopening process. Initial clients include Apple, Wells Fargo and the Pacific Maritime Association.
SFPRO-TEX was born out of Myres' desire to be of service during the pandemic. After witnessing frontline medical workers forced to wear bandanas instead of proper protective masks, Myres mobilized her network of factories and rallied support across social media to found SFPRO-TEX. This new venture has directly contributed to the security of 1,000 jobs, of which 300+ are in Los Angeles. Myres realizes the need for masks extends across all of America and will be a necessity in our new normal.
"As the world tries to navigate this unprecedented time, I felt compelled to put my skills and resources to work. Although, there are a lot of options available, I'm proud the SFPRO-TEX mask is a rare combination of functional, protective design with high-end fabrication using U.S. factories and employees," said Karyna Myres, founder of SFPRO-TEX.
SFPRO-TEX manufacturers premium 3-ply 100% combed-cotton, synthetic-free, reusable and sustainable masks milled and sewn from components in the U.S., offering five different styles from The Essential to The Professional. An FDA approved antimicrobial finish and high-end full flex rubber for greater comfort and durability, are add-on options. The mask design is based on FEMA and FDA guidelines and is NAFTA compliant. The eco-friendly masks are made to order and can be customized with colors and logos.
About SFPRO-TEX:
U.S.-based SFPRO-TEX is a female led business that provides high-quality, customizable personal protective equipment for the private and public sectors in defense against COVID-19. Founded in 2020, the company reacted to an ever-changing demand for PPE in the U.S. and internationally by offering a sustainable, premium quality solution that is made under fair practices within its factories and ensures the continued employment of thousands of workers. For more information, visit www.sfpro-tex.com.
About Karyna Myres:
Karyna Myres is a solution-driven female entrepreneur in the fashion industry with more than 25 years' experience. Myres has always been passionate about building brands that are made in the USA, eco-friendly and sustainable. She specializes in strategy from conception to manufacturing to launch and beyond, and is the founder of Styles Agency, a firm that builds apparel brands from content and web creation to fashion design. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Myres witnessed firsthand frontline medical workers being forced to wear bandanas instead of proper protective masks and quickly built her newest venture SFPRO-TEX where she leads the charge in manufacturing high-quality, customizable masks with FDA-approved options, for the private and public sectors.