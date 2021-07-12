DENVER, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), a leading provider of comprehensive fertility services and IVF, is proud to announce that SGF Colorado's Denver and Colorado Springs offices are open to patients. The opening of SGF Colorado marks the practice's first introduction to the Colorado community in addition to its locations throughout FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, VA, D.C., and Santiago, Chile.
At the helm of SGF Colorado are former University of Colorado Advanced Reproductive Medicine (CU ARM) physicians Shona Murray, M.D., Alex Polotsky, M.D., Cassandra Roeca, M.D., and Nanette Santoro, M.D. In addition to providing patient care, Drs. Murray, Polotsky, and Roeca will provide training to the University of Colorado Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (REI) fellowship program.
"Among the many reasons we are excited to bring on Drs. Murray, Polotsky, Roeca, and Santoro is because it allows us to formally connect with providers who share similar values and goals," says Eric A. Widra, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, SGF. "These physicians believe in a patient-centric care model that addresses patients' very individual and personal set of needs, a core belief of SGF's as well. The natural synergy of joining forces as SGF Colorado provides a tremendous advantage to patients in need of fertility care.
SGF Colorado Fertility Services and Labs
SGF Colorado offers comprehensive fertility services, including:
- in-person and virtual physician consultations,
- diagnostic testing,
- low- and high-tech treatment options such as intrauterine insemination (IUI),
- in vitro fertilization (IVF),
- donor egg treatment,
- egg freezing,
- fertility preservation for people with cancer,
- and LGBTQ+ family building.
The Denver location is home to physician offices for patient consultations, transfer rooms for embryo transfers and IUI procedures, and endocrine and andrology laboratories, as well as cycle monitoring services, such as bloodwork and ultrasound. Plus, the space will be equipped with a state-of-the-art embryology laboratory and ambulatory surgery center with five recovery bays and an operating room.
The Colorado Springs location is home to physician offices for patient consultation, intrauterine insemination (IUI) procedures, endocrine and andrology laboratories, as well as cycle monitoring services, such as bloodwork and ultrasound.
With one in eight couples of reproductive age needing fertility care, SGF Colorado offers an expansive insurance network as well as unique financial programs for self-pay patients.
Most notably, Colorado-area patients now have easier access to SGF's hallmark Shared Risk 100% Refund Guarantee Program. The guarantee program, which has enrolled more than 25,000 SGF patients, offers patients the reassurance they will either take home a baby or receive a full refund. More than 82% of patients take home a baby.
SGF also provides income-based and military discounts, to name a few, as well as an exclusive financing partner, Fertility Finance.
SGF's expansion into Colorado also enhances access to their renowned donor egg treatment and gestational carrier programs. SGF is home to one of the largest donor egg treatment programs in the nation with more than 8,000 babies and counting to its credit. A unique feature of SGF's program, the practice recruits and medically, psychologically, and genetically prescreens all prospective, ready-to-cycle egg donors prior to listing them on the SGF donor registry.
Get to Know the SGF Colorado Medical Team
Dr. Murray is board certified in OB/GYN and board eligible in REI. She earned her medical degree from Queen's University in Kingston Ontario where she remained for her residency in OB/GYN. Dr. Murray then headed to the United States to pursue her fellowship in REI at the University of Kentucky.
"It's long been my commitment to put patients on the most direct path to a baby," explains Dr. Murray. "My decision to join the SGF Colorado team was made simpler by their long-standing commitment to evidence-based medicine, and to their sense of professional collaboration. Patients benefit from a network of strongly affiliated, connected physicians who stay in frequent communication and unite under the same mission, to advance the standard of care."
Dr. Polotsky is board certified in OB/GYN as well as REI. He earned his medical degree from the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, New York. Upon completing his residency in OB/GYN at New York Presbyterian Hospital – Weill Cornell Medical Center, he returned to the Albert Einstein College of Medicine for his fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and infertility REI. While there, he subsequently earned his Master of Science degree in Clinical Research.
"I am incredibly proud to continue in my role teaching our next generation of REIs, while at the same time joining the SGF family," shares Dr. Polotsky. "My respect for SGF spans many years as I've long admired their ability to increase access to care through exclusive financial programs, their commitment to innovation, and their delivery care model that seeks to always put patient needs first."
Dr. Roeca is board certified in OB/GYN and board eligible in REI. She earned her medical degree from the University of Colorado School of Medicine. She then started her postdoctoral training at Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women's Hospital/Massachusetts General Hospital to complete residency in OB/GYN. She then returned to the University of Colorado School of Medicine, Anschutz Medical Campus where she completed her fellowship in REI.
"SGF is known as a pioneer in many ways, shown through their commitment to research, innovation, and education. I am proud to be joining a practice of this caliber, home to award-winning physicians who continuously and safely push the envelope and offer the very finest in care," shared Dr. Roeca.
