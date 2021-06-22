WASHINGTON, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), home to one of the largest Donor Egg Programs in the country, is offering a limited time $500 summer bonus for first-time egg donors in addition to earning up to $7,000 for their first donation cycle. Under SGF's stringent screening requirements, any woman between the ages of 21-32 who is healthy and has knowledge of her family history may be considered for egg donation.
Egg donors are essential in helping thousands of individuals and couples become parents. In fact, more than 8,500 SGF patients have become parents thanks to the generosity of egg donors, who are compensated generously by SGF at various points throughout the prescreening and donation process for their time, effort, and commitment — not for their actual oocytes/eggs.
A former SGF egg donor reflects, "As I was contemplating donating my eggs, friends and family reminded me to never underestimate the impact that I could have on someone else's life. Now, I feel like my life has also been forever changed. By giving something so precious away to someone in need, I felt immeasurable, indescribable joy in return."
SGF patients, Brittney and Rob, recall how their egg donor provided the couple strength and hope in the wake of infertility, "Here's this egg donor, a woman who I know all about, yet she knows nothing about me in return, and she selflessly wants to help me fulfill my dreams of having a baby...I received a handwritten note from her [on transfer day]. She expressed how brave she believed we are, and how she was holding us close to her heart throughout these emotional times. Tears completely overtook my vision as I sat there reading the letter, further confirming that we picked the absolute perfect person for our family."
Egg Donor Eligibility Requirements at Shady Grove Fertility
Most recently expanding egg donation services to Manhattan this June and Brooklyn this August, SGF is one of only a few centers in the nation that selects and prescreens its own egg donors prior to making them available on their donor registry. A short online application with a prompt reply identifies if a candidate is pre-qualified to become an egg donor at SGF.
"We take our egg donor screening process very seriously," says Michele Purcell, MHA, RN, Director of Specialty Programs at SGF. "We want prospective egg donors to learn about their health, which includes genetic carrier screening—an opportunity to undergo education to review and discuss egg donation—as well as providing recipients the best possible chance at having a baby. We encourage all prospective donors to take time to obtain a thorough medical and family health history, which will assist recipients in matching with a donor."
Much more commonly, fertility centers rely on an agency to select donors, which significantly adds to the cost passed on to the donor egg recipient, also known as the intended parent. Once donors have completed their eligibility screening, which includes medical, psychological, genetic carrier screening, and genetic counseling, they will be added to the SGF donor registry, and generally matched with a recipient(s) within 3 weeks.
"We take great pride in our Donor Egg Program and strive to provide exceptional care and education to all women interested in becoming an egg donor," adds Purcell.
To learn more about becoming an egg donor at SGF — including eligibility requirements, the donation process, compensation, and egg donation FAQS — visit Become an Egg Donor, or complete your initial egg donor application.
About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)
SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 85,000 babies born and 5,000+ 5-star patient reviews. With 40 locations, including new locations in Colorado and Norfolk, VA, as well as throughout FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, VA, D.C. and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees. More physicians refer their patients to SGF than any other center. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-owned, physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S. Call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.
Media Contact
Dana DeBoer, Shady Grove Fertility, 301-545-1378, dana.deboer@sgfertility.com
SOURCE Shady Grove Fertility