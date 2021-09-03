NORFOLK, Va., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), a premier fertility center and home to 85,000 babies born, welcomed today reproductive endocrinologist, Nicole Banks, M.D., to the practice's SGF Jones Institute location in Norfolk, Virginia. Dr. Banks joins Tarita Pakrashi, M.D., as the second physician on SGF Jones Institute's physician team, further expanding premier fertility services for individuals and families across the Hampton Roads region.
Effective June 30, 2021, the EVMS Jones Institute transitioned all patient care to SGF. SGF Jones Institute, the new name for the Jones Institute Reproductive Endocrine Clinical Practice, opened to patients on July 7, 2021, in the Jones location on the EVMS campus in Norfolk. The Jones Institute is a respected name in reproductive medicine, stemming from its rich history of 'firsts,' including the first baby born from in vitro fertilization (IVF) in the United States in 1981.
Dr. Banks is now scheduling new patient appointments. She will also provide:
- fertility and ovarian reserve testing and diagnosis,
- semen analysis,
- hysterosalpingogram (HSG),
- low-tech fertility treatment options such as intrauterine insemination (IUI),
- in vitro fertilization (IVF),
- donor egg, sperm, and embryo,
- genetic screening and testing,
- gestational carrier,
- egg freezing,
- fertility preservation for patients with cancer, and
- LGBTQ family building.
"It may sound cliché, but I became a doctor to help people," explains Dr. Banks. "I can relate to what my patients are experiencing because I turned to reproductive medicine to help grow my own family. I empower my patients to ask questions and advocate for themselves so that they feel confident taking the next steps with me along their fertility journeys."
Dr. Banks is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology, reproductive endocrinology, and clinical genetics. After graduating from Harvard University magna cum laude, Dr. Banks earned her medical degree from the University of Virginia School of Medicine. She then pursued her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Georgetown University where she was the recipient of the Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Resident Award.
Dr. Banks continued her studies with a research-intensive fellowship in genetics at the National Institutes of Health (NIH). During this time, Dr. Banks earned the 2013 ASRM Corporate Member Council In-training Travel Award, where she ultimately contributed to four ASRM presentations on topics including intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), structural abnormalities of the Y chromosome, and gene mutations. Dr. Banks then completed a second fellowship at NIH in reproductive endocrinology.
"I'm proud to be part of SGF because the whole practice puts in the extra effort to ensure its providers are practicing evidence-based medicine complemented with genuine patient care," expresses Dr. Banks.
Chief Medical Officer, Eric Widra, M.D., had this to say about Dr. Banks's introduction to the SGF family, "Dr. Banks's dedication to scientific advancements and reproductive medicine seamlessly aligns with SGF's drive to safely push the envelope and improve patient outcomes."
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Banks at SGF Jones Institute, call the SGF New Patient Center at 757-512-8547 or complete this brief form.
About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)
SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 85,000 babies born and 5,000+ 5-star patient reviews. With 41 locations, including new locations in Colorado and Norfolk, VA, as well as throughout CO, FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, VA, D.C. and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees. More physicians refer their patients to SGF than any other center. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-owned, physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S. Call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.
