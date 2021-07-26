ATLANTA, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) Atlanta is proud to announce that physicians Pavna Brahma, M.D., Desireé McCarthy-Keith, M.D., M.P.H., and Anne B. Namnoum, M.D., have been named Atlanta magazine's Top Docs for Infertility. This recognition is voted on by physician peers in various fields of medicine. For the 2021 issue, more than 1,000 physicians were featured across 64 specialties.
As leaders in reproductive medicine, SGF Atlanta physicians are committed to providing exceptional fertility care at a practice that remains at the forefront of cutting-edge reproductive technology. SGF Atlanta currently has four locations in Atlanta-Northside, Alpharetta, Buckhead - Piedmont, and Marietta.
The Top Doctors list is compiled by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd, which guides consumers to America's top doctors and top hospitals. Castle Connolly's established nomination survey, research, screening, and selection process, under the direction of a physician, involves many hundreds of thousands of physicians as well as academic medical centers, specialty hospitals, and regional and community hospitals all across the nation.
Castle Connolly's physician-led team of researchers follows a rigorous screening process to select top doctors on both the national and regional levels. Careful screening of doctors' educational and professional experience is essential before final selection is made among those physicians most highly regarded by their peers.
"Helping patients become parents by blending incredible scientific advancements and compassionate care is a sincere passion of mine," reflects Dr. Brahma. "I often tell patients to put some of their stress on my shoulders, and we will make the journey together."
"I'm proud to be part of a practice that has a referral network of 4,000 physicians, all of whom place their trust in SGF," shares Dr. McCarthy-Keith. "We want patients to feel that same level of trust because we are dedicated to helping them achieve their dreams of having a baby."
"We are honored that patients choose SGF Atlanta to shepherd them through their individual experiences with infertility," says Dr. Namnoum. "Whether patients are just getting started or have been persevering through the ups and downs of treatment for a while, their courage, patience, hope, and resilience are all qualities that keep me inspired as a physician."
For people struggling to conceive, it may be time to consult a fertility specialist. Contact the SGF New Patient Center at 1-888-761-1967 or complete a brief online request form to schedule a virtual consult with an SGF physician. A virtual physician consult is the first step toward pursuing a pregnancy with the help of SGF.
About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)
SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 85,000 babies born and 5,000+ 5-star patient reviews. With 40 locations, including new locations in Colorado and Norfolk, VA, as well as throughout FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, VA, D.C. and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees. More physicians refer their patients to SGF than any other center. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-owned, physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S. Call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.
Media Contact
Jean Dzierzak, Shady Grove Fertility, 301-545-1375, jean.dzierzak@sgfertility.com
SOURCE Shady Grove Fertility