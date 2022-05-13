Throughout May, Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) invites information seekers to learn more about egg freezing, nutrition for PCOS, getting started with fertility treatments, and migraines and IVF treatment.
ROCKVILLE, Md. , May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Individuals and couples facing infertility are invited to join Shady Grove Fertility's (SGF) four free, virtual fertility events during Women's Health Month this May where medical specialists explore topics including egg freezing, nutrition for PCOS, getting started with fertility treatments, and migraines and IVF treatment.
Kicking off SGF's Women's Health Month events is Valerie Libby, M.D., who sees patients at SGF's Atlanta — Northside office, hosts an egg freezing webinar on May 17, 2022, at noon. Join Dr. Libby to learn about the following:
SGF's simplified egg freezing program,
- how to determine if egg freezing is right for you,
- what to expect during the egg freezing process,
- the success rates associated with egg freezing,
- and the unique financial programs offered by SGF that make egg freezing affordable.
On May 24, 2022, at noon, Meghan Sylvester, RDN, LDN, of SGF's Wellness Center, invites information seekers to learn more about Nutrition for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). During the webinar, Meghan will discuss how healthy food choices and positive lifestyle habits can help women who are trying to conceive (TTC) manage their PCOS. Attendees will also learn:
- how to stabilize blood sugar and insulin levels,
- reduce carb cravings,
- and learn healthy meal planning.
"Finding the right nutrition can be especially important for patients with PCOS," shares Meghan Sylvester, RDN, LDN, of SGF's Wellness Center. "Making small diet and lifestyle adjustments can have big impacts on managing PCOS symptoms."
Rounding out SGF's month of events is the Fertility 101 webinar hosted by Geof Tidey, M.D., who sees patients at SGF's Richmond – Stony Point and Richmond – Henrico Doctors's – Forest, Virginia offices. During this informative presentation on May 26, 2022 at noon, Dr. Tidey will review what patients can expect during their first appointment including the fertility evaluation, SGF's stepped approach to treatment, and their unique financial programs.
"We want our patients to feel confident and well-informed about their fertility treatment options," shares Dr. Tidey. "We are here to connect with our patients and provide them the informational resources to help make their family-building dreams a reality."
In addition to SGF's scheduled events, Alex Polotsky, M.D., who sees patients at SGF Colorado's Denver and Colorado Springs offices, will host a Migraines and IVF Treatment event with the Migraine Disorder Association on May 17, 2022.
May 2022 events at a glance:
- May 17 @ 7 p.m. ET | Migraines and IVF Treatment | Alex Polotsky, M.D.
- May 18 @ 12 p.m. ET | Egg Freezing Webinar + Q&A | Valerie Libby, M.D.
- May 24 @ 12 p.m. ET | Nutrition for PCOS + Q&A | Meghan Sylvester, RDN LDN
- May 26 @ 12 p.m. ET | Fertility 101 + Q&A | Geof Tidey, M.D.
While SGF fertility webinars are free, interested parties must register to attend by visiting the SGF calendar of events. For more information about fertility, visit SGF's growing resource library for free, on-demand webinars, E-books, and other education resources on topics such as endometriosis, PCOS, low-tech treatment options, weight and infertility, and much more. Follow SGF on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates and events.
For people struggling to conceive, it may be time to consult a fertility specialist. Contact the SGF New Patient Center at 1-888-761-1967 or complete a brief online request form to schedule a virtual fertility consult with an SGF physician. A virtual physician consult is the first step toward pursuing a pregnancy with the help of SGF.
