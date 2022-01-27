ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), one of the largest fertility practices in the nation, hit a record-breaking number of retrievals seeing a 32.5% increase compared to 2020, in addition to a 21.2% increase in IVF cycles from the previous year, further demonstrating that fertility treatment is a time-sensitive priority for people who want to fulfill their dreams of having a baby. Additionally, SGF expanded its footprint with five new offices and 12 new physicians. Among other awards and recognitions, SGF celebrated its proudest achievement to date, 100,000 babies born from 30 years of continuous innovation.
"The demand for fertility services from our physicians and care teams has never been greater. However, while we continue to grow rapidly, one thing that will always remain central to who we are is a belief that personalized care is best," shares Eric Widra, M.D., medical director of SGF. "While we use our size to our advantage as more experience adds to how precisely we fine tune our methodologies, patients deserve the most individualized approach."
New regions in 2021 for SGF included SGF Colorado and SGF Jones Institute in Norfolk, VA. New offices included Brooklyn, NY, and Allentown, PA, with a practice expansion in their existing Wesley Chapel, FL, office.
"By adding more convenient locations, we are able to expand access to care and better serve people during their family-building journeys," shares Alex Polotsky, M.D., medical director of SGF Colorado and REI fellowship director at University of Colorado. "We are always ready to meet people where they are and carve a path forward that keeps their goals front and center, all the while providing hope and encouragement through a team of caring professionals."
The SGF physician team welcomed 12 new physicians in 2021:
- Tara Budinetz, D.O.
- Nicole Banks, M.D.
- Emily Barnard, D.O.
- Russell Hayden, M.D.
- Anne Hutchinson, M.D.
- Jessica R. Kanter, M.D., MTR
- Shona Murray, M.D.
- Alex Polotsky, M.D.
- Cassandra Roeca, M.D.
- Nanette Santoro, M.D.
- Rachel Sprague, M.D.
- Karina Sequeira, M.D.
"One of most attractive qualities about SGF is its brain trust of physicians and highly specialized team of clinical and business operators," shares Dr. Banks, who provides patient care at SGF Jones Institute, and is the associate director of the EVMS REI fellowship program. "I'm able to contribute, learn, and innovate alongside like-minded care teams who believe what I believe — in putting the needs of our patients first — which is extremely rewarding."
Because of SGF's reputation for providing innovative and compassionate fertility care to patients, 35 SGF physicians received a Top Doctors recognition from publications throughout the country. The Cade Foundation honored SGF physician Howard McClamrock, M.D., with the Dr. Frank Chang Physician Leadership Family Building Champion for his contributions to the field of reproductive medicine. Dr. Chang has served as a physician and now physician mentor with SGF since 2005.
In line with SGF's commitment to research, SGF physician scientists presented 26 abstracts and received three prestigious awards for their research in reproductive medicine at the 2021 American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) Scientific Congress & Expo.
SGF physicians remain respected researchers and experts in fertility care. In 2021, a few prestigious media outlets sought SGF physicians to shed much needed light onto infertility, which affects one in eight couples who are trying to conceive.
- Anate Brauer, M.D., talked with TODAY.com about how uterine shapes and conditions can affect fertility
- Nicole P. Doyle, M.D., Ph.D., talked with The New York Times about her research analyzing endometrial receptivity analysis tests
- Desireé McCarthy-Keith, M.D., M.P.H., and Sharon Covington talked with TIME and Dr. Setton spoke with TODAY.com about egg freezing during the COVID-19 pandemic
2022 is already looking bright for SGF, as US Fertility, the largest partnership of fertility practices in the U.S., announced on January 4 a partnership with Center of Reproductive Medicine (CORM), currently a four-physician practice with locations in Beaumont, Clear Lake, and Houston, Texas, which will become SGF Houston come Summer 2022.
The new year marks new beginnings, and for people struggling to conceive, it may be time to consult a fertility specialist. Contact the SGF New Patient Center at 1-888-761-1967 or complete a brief online request form to schedule a virtual fertility consult with an SGF physician. A virtual consult is the first step toward pursuing a pregnancy with the help of SGF.
About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)
SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 100,000 babies born. With 47 locations, including new locations in Colorado and Norfolk, VA, as well as throughout CO, FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, TX, VA, D.C., and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment more affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees. More physicians refer their patients to SGF than any other center. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S. Call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.
Media Contact
Jean Dzierzak, Shady Grove Fertility, 301-545-1375, jean.dzierzak@sgfertility.com
SOURCE Shady Grove Fertility