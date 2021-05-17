ROCKVILLE, Md., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Women seeking more information about polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and its effects on fertility are welcomed to join Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) Chief Medical Officer, Eric Widra, M.D., for his breakout session on the topic at the virtual American Fertility Expo on May 22, 2021. With nearly one-third of all infertility diagnoses in women, PCOS, is the most common ovulatory disorder in women of reproductive age.
"The cause of PCOS is not completely understood and is often linked to infertility, but it's also important to note that women with PCOS have a very good chance at conception," explains Dr. Widra, who will be hosting a breakout session on PCOS at the event on Saturday, May 22 at 10 am EST. "I'm proud to shed light on PCOS during the American Fertility Expo so that women can become empowered with answers regarding the condition and the treatment options available to them."
For the admission of a $5.00 ticket while supplies last, attendees will also have the opportunity to engage with vendors in a virtual exhibit hall. SGF invites attendees to visit its virtual booth to learn more about its wide range of treatment offerings and services, 40 convenient locations across the country, and financial options, including its 100% refund guarantee program, designed to make affording fertility treatment easier.
The one-day event will feature local, national, and international exhibitors, interactive workshops, rejuvenating activities, and educational seminars on a wide range of topics such as:
- in vitro fertilization (IVF),
- low-tech treatments such as intrauterine insemination (IUI),
- common causes of female and male infertility,
- secondary infertility,
- LGBTQ+ family building, and much more.
To learn more about PCOS and read patient success stories about those who overcame a PCOS diagnosis, visit SGF's PCOS resources. For patients interested in pursuing treatment, contact the SGF New Patient Center at 1-888-761-1967 or complete a brief online request form to schedule a virtual consult with Dr. Widra or another SGF physician.
