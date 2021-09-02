ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) supports Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) Awareness Month this September by generating awareness for the condition, which is the most common ovulatory disorder in women of reproductive age and is thought to be the leading cause of female infertility. PCOS is caused by hormonal imbalances that curtail or prevent ovulation (the body's process of producing and releasing eggs from the ovary). This September, SGF will host two free virtual events about PCOS in addition to offering free educational resources to help those struggling to conceive with PCOS.
"While myths persist that women with PCOS cannot get pregnant, the reality is that it is a highly treatable condition," explains Anthony Imudia, M.D., who sees patients at the Wesley Chapel and Tampa - Westshore offices. "In fact, lifestyle changes and modest weight loss can help boost a woman's fertility. Other women will find success with basic infertility treatments and medications. And for those who need additional help conceiving, in vitro fertilization (IVF) is a highly effective form of treatment for women with PCOS."
Dr. Imudia will host the Getting Pregnant with PCOS webinar on September 10 at noon. During this informative presentation, Dr. Imudia will discuss:
- evaluation and diagnosis of PCOS,
- possible causes of PCOS,
- treatment options and treatment success rates for patients with PCOS, and
- the opportunity to receive answers to your PCOS-related questions during a live question-and-answer session
"Not all patients with PCOS have the same symptoms, which can make the diagnosis tricky," continues Dr. Imudia. "Common signs include absent or irregular menstrual cycles, excess hair growth, and weight gain. The important takeaway is to recognize the early warning signs and know when it's time to seek help from a fertility specialist."
Information seekers can also tune in to a PCOS Instagram Live on September 23 at noon with Anate Brauer, M.D., who sees patients at SGF New York's Manhattan office, and SGF New Patient Center Supervisor Sarah Hudson. Dr. Brauer and Sarah offer two important perspectives on the topic: Dr. Brauer shines light on the medical aspect of managing, diagnosing, and treating PCOS, while Sarah will share her experience of getting pregnant with PCOS.
For those who want to learn more about PCOS, SGF has developed resources to inform and empower women:
- PCOS Q&A video with Joseph Doyle, M.D.
- Getting Pregnant with PCOS On-Demand Webinar
- Getting Pregnant with PCOS eBook
- Dani & Corey's patient story of overcoming PCOS and getting pregnant with intrauterine insemination (IUI)
In addition to honoring PCOS Awareness Month, SGF physicians and partners will host virtual events further supporting the trying to conceive community.
September 2021 Virtual Fertility Events at a Glance
- September 10, 2021 @ 12 pm | Getting Pregnant with PCOS webinar | Anthony Imudia, M.D.
- September 12, 2021 @ 3 pm | Corks with Cade Maryland | SGF is a Platinum Presenting Sponsor | Virtual
- September 17, 2021 @ 12 pm | IVF webinar | Shayne Plosker, M.D.
- September 23, 2021 @ 12 pm | PCOS Instagram Live | Anate Brauer, M.D.
While SGF fertility webinars are complimentary, interested parties must register to attend by visiting the SGF calendar of events. For more information, visit SGF's growing resource library for free, on-demand webinars, E-books, and other education resources on topics such as endometriosis, PCOS, low-tech treatment options, weight and infertility, and much more. Follow SGF on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates and events.
For people struggling to conceive, it may be time to consult a fertility specialist.
About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)
SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 85,000 babies born and 5,000+ 5-star patient reviews. With 41 locations, including new locations in Colorado and Norfolk, VA, as well as throughout CO, FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, VA, D.C. and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees.
