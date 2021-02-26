ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Individuals and couples struggling with infertility are invited to join Shady Grove Fertility's (SGF) five, free virtual events featuring a mix of topics including endometriosis, egg freezing, what to expect when you're not expecting, affording fertility treatment, and the legal ties to gestational surrogacy.
Endometriosis is a common condition in which cells that ordinarily line the uterine cavity reside in the pelvis leading to cyclic pelvic pain, inflammation, and sometimes scarring in and around the Fallopian tubes. In support of those affected by endometriosis, and to honor Endometriosis Awareness Month, Anthony Imudia, M.D., of SGF's Wesley Chapel and Tampa - Westshore offices will host a virtual Endometriosis webinar on Tuesday, March 2 at 4 pm.
"While having endometriosis does not necessarily mean that one will experience infertility, those with the condition are at a higher risk of developing infertility," says Dr. Imudia. "Women with known or suspected endometriosis, especially those with what is called stage 3 or 4 endometriosis (meaning significant lesions or adhesions that can cause anatomic distortion), we recommend seeing a fertility specialist sooner."
A woman's age is the single most important factor affecting fertility. In women ages 30 to 35, there is a gradual decline in the ability to become pregnant. Egg freezing can help preserve future fertility and family building options. Join Valerie Libby, M.D., from SGF's Atlanta - Northside office for SGF's Egg Freezing webinar on Wednesday, March 10 at 4 pm to learn about the following:
- SGF's simplified egg freezing program,
- how to determine if egg freezing is right for you,
- what to expect during the egg freezing process,
- the success rates associated with egg freezing,
- and the unique financial programs offered by SGF that make egg freezing affordable.
"A woman's fertility, or ability to have a baby, is largely dependent on the quantity and quality of her eggs. Egg freezing creates an alternative to the constant ticking of the biological clock and allows women to plan for their future," explains Dr. Libby, who can relate to patients after choosing to freeze her own eggs, too.
For any couple or individual who is struggling to conceive, SGF invites them to attend the Fertility 101: What to Expect When You're Not Expecting webinar on Tuesday, March 16 at 3 pm, hosted by Joseph Osheroff, M.D., who sees patients in SGF's Columbia office. During this information event, Dr. Osheroff will review:
- who should see a fertility specialist,
- what to expect during the initial appointment,
- how fertility is diagnosed,
- treatment options,
- and the financial options.
Oftentimes, one of the biggest hurdles that delays patients from seeking fertility treatment is the cost. On Wednesday, March 17 at 12 pm, Jennifer Cockburn from SGF's Patient Financial Services Team will host a Financial webinar to help viewers navigate insurance plans. For patients with limited insurance coverage, Jennifer will provide detail about SGF's unique financial programs, such as their exclusive 100% refund programs for IVF and donor egg treatment.
