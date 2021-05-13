ROCKVILLE, Md., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For couples or individuals seeking information about family building options, Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) will host four live, educational events this May, including a special egg freezing event presented in both English and Portuguese, for women who are interested in preserving their fertility.
While it's true that some women may pursue egg freezing to support personal career goals, according to a Bloomberg Businessweek report, studies show that 88% of egg freezing patients report lack of a partner during peak fertility years as their main reason for freezing their eggs. A woman's age is the single most important factor affecting fertility. In women ages 30 to 35, there is a gradual decline in the ability to become pregnant. Egg freezing can help preserve future fertility and family building options.
SGF New York Medical Director Tomer Singer, M.D., who sees patients at SGF's Manhattan office, and Flavia Theil, M.D., a Portuguese-speaking OB/GYN with Manhattan Women's Health, will host an Egg Freezing for Portuguese-Speaking Patients webinar on Wednesday, May 19 at 7:30 pm. SGF's free, virtual event will be presented in both English and Portuguese, and includes a live question and answer session with hosts following the presentation.
This event expands access to Portuguese-speaking patients who are interested in gaining the knowledge necessary to make informed decisions about their future family building goals, offering attendees the opportunity to learn about:
- SGF's simplified egg freezing program,
- how to determine if egg freezing is right for you,
- what to expect during the egg freezing process,
- the success rates associated with egg freezing,
- and the unique financial programs offered by SGF that make egg freezing affordable.
For any couple or individual who is struggling to conceive, SGF invites them to attend the Fertility 101: What to Expect When You're Not Expecting webinar on Wednesday, May 26 at 3 pm, hosted by Selma Amrane, M.D., who sees patients in SGF's Towson, MD office.
"For most couples, 6 months of trying at home without success represents a reasonable time to seek an evaluation," explains Dr. Amrane.
During this informational event, Dr. Amrane will review:
- who should see a fertility specialist,
- what to expect during the initial appointment,
- how fertility is diagnosed,
- treatment options,
- and the financial options.
"Many couples are surprised to learn that infertility can arise from problems with either the male or female partner, and sometimes from issues affecting both partners," says Dr. Amrane. "So, when a couple is struggling to conceive, we generally recommend testing both partners. However, it is also common to have all fertility tests come back normal, leading to a diagnosis that we call 'unexplained infertility.' There are treatment options that can help even if the diagnosis is unexplained."
May 2021 Virtual Fertility Events at a Glance
- May 13 @ 12 pm | IVF webinar | Erika Johnston-MacAnanny, M.D.
- May 19 @ 12 pm | PCOS webinar | Caleb Kallen, M.D., Ph.D.
- May 19 @ 7:30 pm | Egg Freezing for Portuguese-Speaking Patients webinar | Tomer Singer, M.D., and guest speaker Flavia Theil, M.D.
- May 26 @ 3 pm | Fertility 101 webinar | Selma Amrane, M.D.
While SGF fertility webinars are complimentary, interested parties must register to attend by visiting the SGF calendar of events. For more information, visit SGF's growing resource library for free, on-demand webinars, E-books, and other education resources on topics such as endometriosis, PCOS, low-tech treatment options, weight and infertility, and much more. Follow SGF on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates and events.
For people struggling to conceive, it may be time to consult a fertility specialist. Contact the SGF New Patient Center at 1-888-761-1967 or complete a brief online request form to schedule a virtual fertility consult with an SGF physician. A virtual consult is the first step toward pursuing a pregnancy with the help of SGF.
