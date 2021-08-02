ROCKVILLE, Md., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Individuals and couples struggling with infertility are invited to join Shady Grove Fertility's (SGF) three, free virtual events this August where they can expand their knowledge on a mix of topics including how a patient's weight can affect their fertility, in vitro fertilization (IVF), and what to expect when beginning fertility treatment.
To kick off the August events, Matthew Connell, D.O., who sees patients at SGF's Lancaster and Mechanicsburg offices in Pennsylvania, will host the Weight and Your Fertility webinar on August 4 at noon. During the informative event, Dr. Connell will review:
- Body Mass Index (BMI) guidelines,
- the impact weight (either over or under recommended BMI guidelines) has on the ability to conceive, and
- helpful tools to manage weight through diet and lifestyle modification
"Maintaining an ideal weight is important for our overall health and wellbeing, but it's also equally as important for fertility and the outcomes of infertility treatment and pregnancy," explains Dr. Connell.
Since SGF opened its doors 30 years ago, it has welcomed more than 85,000 SGF babies and counting into the world. While not all these babies were the result of in vitro fertilization (IVF), breakthroughs in treatments like IVF offer the possibility of children to many people who would otherwise not have the opportunity without this technology. SGF is among the premier IVF centers in the country, and Jennifer Hsu, M.D., who treats patients at the Woodbridge, VA office, will shed more light on the advanced treatment during her IVF webinar on August 11 at noon.
During the webinar, Dr. Hsu will cover the ins and outs of IVF at SGF, including:
- what to expect during the IVF process,
- IVF success rates, and
- exclusive SGF financial programs, like SGF's hallmark 100% refund program for IVF and donor egg treatment.
"IVF can seem intimating, but I'm here to help soften that perception by giving patients an inside look at the process," explains Dr. Hsu. "While many patients will not need IVF to conceive, it may be helpful that they understand the process so that if they do need this advanced treatment option, they will feel fully informed."
Rounding out the month of events is the Fertility 101 webinar hosted by Melissa Esposito, M.D., who sees patients at the Columbia, MD and Mechanicsburg, PA offices, on August 18 at noon. During this informative presentation, Dr. Esposito will review what patients can expect during their first appointment including the fertility evaluation, SGF's stepped approach to treatment, and their unique financial programs.
August 2021 Virtual Fertility Events at a Glance
- August 4, 2021 @ 12 pm | Weight and Your Fertility webinar | Matthew Connell, D.O.
- August 11, 2021 @ 12 pm | IVF webinar | Jennifer Hsu, M.D.
- August 18, 2021 @ 12 pm | Fertility 101 webinar | Melissa Esposito, M.D.
While SGF fertility webinars are complimentary, interested parties must register to attend by visiting the SGF calendar of events. For more information, visit SGF's growing resource library for free, on-demand webinars, E-books, and other education resources on topics such as endometriosis, PCOS, low-tech treatment options, weight and infertility, and much more. Follow SGF on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates and events.
For people struggling to conceive, it may be time to consult a fertility specialist. Contact the SGF New Patient Center at 1-888-761-1967 or complete a brief online request form to schedule a virtual fertility consult with an SGF physician. A virtual consult is the first step toward pursuing a pregnancy with the help of SGF.
