ROCKVILLE, Md., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Individuals and couples struggling with infertility are invited to join Shady Grove Fertility's (SGF) four, free virtual events this July where they can expand their knowledge on a mix of topics including what one's menstrual cycle says about their fertility, getting pregnant with polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), in vitro fertilization (IVF), and what to expect when beginning fertility treatment.
To kick off the July events, Valerie Libby, M.D., who sees patients at SGF's Atlanta - Northside office, will host the Menstrual Cycle and Your Fertility webinar on July 9, 2021, at noon. Dr. Libby will review the basics of menstruation and ovulation, explain irregular vs. normal cycles, and describe who should not wait to seek help from a fertility specialist.
However, for women who do not have a regular menstruation and ovulation cycle and suspect complications, polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) may be present. Join Anate Brauer, M.D., of SGF's Manhattan office for the Getting Pregnant with PCOS webinar on July 13 at noon.
"Accounting for nearly one-third of all infertility diagnoses in women, PCOS is the most common ovulatory disorder in women of reproductive age," explains Dr. Brauer. "It's important to keep in mind that PCOS is highly treatable. During this event, I'll walk through how we approach treatment plans for patients with PCOS to optimize pregnancy success rates."
Since SGF opened its doors 30 years ago, it has welcomed more than 85,000 SGF babies and counting into the world. While not all these babies were the result of in vitro fertilization (IVF), IVF is a very popular and effective fertility treatment. SGF is among the premier IVF centers in the country, and Emily Barnard, D.O., who treats patients at the Towson and K Street offices, will shed more light on the advanced treatment during her IVF webinar on July 20 at noon.
During the webinar, Dr. Barnard will cover the ins and outs of IVF at SGF, including:
- what to expect during the IVF process,
- IVF success rates,
- and exclusive SGF financial programs, like SGF's hallmark 100% refund program for IVF and donor egg treatment.
"Breakthroughs in treatment, like in vitro fertilization, offer the possibility of children to many people who would otherwise not have the opportunity without this technology," explains Dr. Barnard. "While IVF is not always the first line of treatment for fertility patients, there are instances where it provides the greatest chance of success."
Rounding out the month of events is the Fertility 101 webinar hosted by Robert Setton, M.D., who sees patients at SGF's Manhattan office in addition to the Brooklyn office that is coming soon, on July 28 at noon. During this informative presentation, Dr. Setton will review what patients can expect during their first appointment including the fertility evaluation, SGF's stepped approach to treatment, and their unique financial programs.
While SGF fertility webinars are complimentary, interested parties must register to attend by visiting the SGF calendar of events. For more information, visit SGF's growing resource library for free, on-demand webinars, E-books, and other education resources on topics such as endometriosis, PCOS, low-tech treatment options, weight and infertility, and much more.
For people struggling to conceive, it may be time to consult a fertility specialist. Contact the SGF New Patient Center at 1-888-761-1967 or complete a brief online request form to schedule a virtual fertility consult with an SGF physician. A virtual consult is the first step toward pursuing a pregnancy with the help of SGF.
