ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) proudly hosts its second annual Fall Fertility Week from November 1–5, complete with 10 free, virtual patient education events. Over the course of five days, SGF physicians and team leads will host events featuring topics like preconception health, fertility treatments, menstrual cycles, open enrollment, fertility health, and family-building for minority groups. Each event concludes with a live question-and-answer session where attendees will have the opportunity to have their questions answered live by SGF physician hosts.
Interested attendees are welcome to join as many Fall Fertility Week events as they desire, even if they cannot attend the live presentation. SGF will email all registrants a recording of each event for people to view at their convenience.
"Infertility can feel like an uphill battle from a physical, emotional, and psychological standpoint, but the reality is that 1 in 8 people from all races and backgrounds will be faced with infertility," says Selma Amrane, M.D., who treats patients at SGF's Towson, MD, office, and who will kick off Fall Fertility Week with the Fertility 101 webinar on November 1 at 12 p.m. EST. "Fall Fertility Week is intended to alleviate the fear of seeking help and provide attendees with the information they need to feel confident in taking that first step toward growing their families."
In addition to Fall Fertility Week, SGF proudly partners with the Cade Foundation and Circle Surrogacy to support the trying to conceive community. And for the first time ever, all three SGF urologists representing SGF's Center for Male Fertility will host an IG Live discussing male fertility. November marks Men's Health Awareness Month and serves as an important time to spread awareness about cancers specific to male patients as well as mental health for men.
While SGF fertility webinars are complimentary, interested parties must register to attend by visiting the SGF calendar of events.
Fall Fertility Week 2021 events
- November 1, 2021 @ 12 p.m. EST | Fertility 101 webinar | Selma Amrane, M.D.
- November 1, 2021 @ 3 p.m. EST | LGBTQ+ Family Building webinar | Anate Brauer, M.D.
- November 2, 2021 @ 12 p.m. EST | Male Fertility webinar | Russell Hayden, M.D.
- November 2, 2021 @ 3 p.m. EST | Fertility for Black Patients webinar | Desireé McCarthy-Keith, M.D., M.P.H.
- November 3, 2021 @ 12 p.m. EST | Weight & Fertility webinar | Andrea Reh, M.D.
- November 3, 2021 @ 3 p.m. EST | Menstrual Cycle & Fertility webinar | Jennifer Hsu, M.D.
- November 4, 2021 @ 12 p.m. EST | Open Enrollment & Financial webinar | Jennifer Cockburn, SGF Patient Financial Services Team Lead
- November 4, 2021 @ 3 p.m. EST | IVF webinar | Cassandra Roeca, M.D.
- November 5, 2021 @ 12 p.m. EST | Egg Freezing webinar | Michael Edelstein, M.D.
- November 5, 2021 @ 3 p.m. EST | Donor Egg Treatment webinar | Celso Silva, M.D.
Additional November 2021 SGF events at a glance
- November 13, 2021 @ 6 p.m. EST | Cade Foundation Family Building Gala | Virtual
- November 17, 2021 @ 12 p.m. EST | Center for Male Fertility IG Live | Paul Shin, M.D., Cori Tanrikut, M.D., Russell Hayden, M.D.
- November 17, 2021 @ 12:30 p.m. EST | Surrogacy in Maryland and D.C., The Basics | Gilbert Mottla, M.D., and Circle Surrogacy
For more information, visit SGF's growing resource library for free, on-demand webinars, eBooks, and other education resources on topics such as endometriosis, PCOS, low-tech treatment options, weight and infertility, and much more. Follow SGF on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates and events.
For people struggling to conceive, it may be time to consult a fertility specialist. Contact the SGF New Patient Center at 1-888-761-1967 or complete a brief online request form to schedule a virtual fertility consult with an SGF physician. A virtual physician consult is the first step toward pursuing a pregnancy with the help of SGF.
About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)
SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 100,000 babies born. With 43 locations, including new locations in Colorado and Norfolk, VA, as well as throughout CO, FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, VA, D.C., and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment more affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees. More physicians refer their patients to SGF than any other center. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-owned, physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S. Call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.
Media Contact
Jean Dzierzak, Shady Grove Fertility, 301-545-1375, jean.dzierzak@sgfertility.com
SOURCE Shady Grove Fertility