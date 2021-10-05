ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Individuals and couples struggling with infertility are invited to join Shady Grove Fertility's (SGF) free, virtual patient education events this October in addition to attending the Cade Foundation's Virtual Race for the Family, hosted by SGF as the platinum presenting sponsor, taking place on October 16, 2021.
Kicking off the month of events was the Fertility 101 webinar hosted by J. Ryan Martin, M.D., who sees patients at the Warrington, PA, office on October 5 at noon. During this informative presentation, Dr. Martin reviewed what patients can expect during their first appointment including the fertility evaluation, SGF's stepped approach to treatment, and their unique financial programs.
"For most couples, 6 months of trying at home without success represents a reasonable time to seek an evaluation," explains Dr. Martin.
During this informational event, Dr. Martin discussed:
- who should see a fertility specialist,
- what to expect during the initial appointment,
- how fertility is diagnosed,
- treatment options,
- and the financial options.
Since SGF opened its doors 30 years ago, it has welcomed more than 100,000 SGF babies and counting into the world. While not all these babies were the result of in vitro fertilization (IVF), breakthroughs in treatments like IVF offer the possibility of children to many people who would otherwise not have the opportunity without this technology. SGF is among the premier IVF centers in the country, and Michael Edelstein, M.D., who treats patients at SGF's Richmond - Stony Point and Richmond - Henrico Doctors' - Forest offices, will shed more light on the advanced treatment during the IVF webinar on October 14 at noon.
During the webinar, Dr. Edelstein will cover the ins and outs of IVF at SGF, including:
- what to expect during the IVF process,
- IVF success rates, and
- exclusive SGF financial programs, like SGF's hallmark 100% refund program for IVF and donor egg treatment.
"IVF can seem intimating, but I'm here to help soften that perception by giving patients an inside look at the process," explains Dr. Edelstein. "While many patients will not need IVF to conceive, it may be helpful that they understand the process so that if they do need this advanced treatment option, they will feel fully informed."
Rounding out the month of events is the Cade Foundation's virtual Maryland Race for the Family hosted by SGF that is scheduled for October 16 at 7 a.m. While the 5k run/walk portion of the event will be hosted virtually, there will be an in-person Fertility Fest on race day at the Owings Mills Metro Center. Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with local resources and vendors who support families with infertility.
The event funds the Cade Foundation's Family Building Grants that help families with infertility afford the costs associated with fertility treatment or adoption. During Fertility Fest, the Cade Foundation will raffle off the grand prize of $10,000 for fertility treatment from SGF, given in honor of the legacy and memory of Dr. Stephen Greenhouse, to one lucky participant.
Former Dr. Stephen Greenhouse Grant recipients, Stephanie and Dale, shared, "The Cade Foundation gave us an extended family that knew exactly what we were enduring and provided a safe haven. We didn't have to explain or expand upon our pain or experiences — they understood it all. The Dr. Stephen Greenhouse Grant gave us the hope to try one more time! Without that grant, our son wouldn't be here today."
To learn more about the Race for the Family and to register, please visit the event's official registration page.
October 2021 Virtual Fertility Events at a Glance
- October 5, 2021 @ 12 p.m. | Fertility 101 webinar | J. Ryan Martin, M.D.
- October 14, 2021 @ 12 p.m. | IVF webinar | Michael Edelstein, M.D.
- October 16, 2021 @ 7 a.m.| Cade Foundation's Maryland Race for the Family
While SGF fertility webinars are complimentary, interested parties must register to attend by visiting the SGF calendar of events. For more information, visit SGF's growing resource library for free, on-demand webinars, E-books, and other education resources on topics such as endometriosis, PCOS, low-tech treatment options, weight and infertility, and much more. Follow SGF on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates and events.
For people struggling to conceive, it may be time to consult a fertility specialist. Contact the SGF New Patient Center at 1-888-761-1967 or complete a brief online request form to schedule a virtual fertility consult with an SGF physician. A virtual consult is the first step toward pursuing a pregnancy with the help of SGF.
About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)
SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 100,000 babies born. With 42 locations, including new locations in Colorado and Norfolk, VA, as well as throughout CO, FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, VA, D.C., and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment more affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees. More physicians refer their patients to SGF than any other center. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-owned, physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S. Call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.
About Tinina Q. Cade Foundation
The Tinina Q. Cade Foundation is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to serving the needs of families battling infertility through education, outreach, and grants that help couples pay for infertility treatment or domestic adoption. In the past decade, through events like the Race for the Family™, Corks with Cade™, and others, SGF and the Cade Foundation have raised more than $750,000 that is used to fund grants for fertility treatment and adoption for families with infertility and to build awareness about the 1 in 8 couples struggling with infertility. For more information about the Cade Foundation please visit http://www.cadefoundation.org.
Media Contact
Jean Dzierzak, Shady Grove Fertility, 301-545-1375, jean.dzierzak@sgfertility.com
