NORFOLK, Va., Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On this day 40 years ago, the Jones Institute welcomed Elizabeth Carr, the first baby born from in vitro fertilization (IVF) in the United States, as a result of pioneering reproductive medicine. The Jones Institute's dedication to groundbreaking research, advancement in reproductive technologies, and premier patient care with comprehensive fertility services continue at Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) Jones Institute.
Drs. Howard and Georgeanna Jones joined the Eastern Virginia Medical School in 1978 to develop IVF in the United States upon news of the world's first baby to be conceived via IVF, Louise Brown, on July 25, 1978, in England.
In July 2021, the Eastern Virginia Medical School Jones Institute for Reproductive Medicine (EVMS Jones Institute) transitioned all patient care to SGF Jones Institute.
"Reflecting on the history of Jones Institute brings about such a sense of pride for how many families have been made possible through IVF," shares Tarita Pakrashi, M.D., M.P.H., who was the first physician to offer patient care as part of the SGF Jones Institute transition. "SGF Jones Institute is dedicated to all of our patients and is always happy to celebrate the many successes of reproductive medicine."
Carr reflects on the IVF process in a video on the Eastern Virginia Medical School website saying, "I remember distinctly Dr. Georganna Jones saying, 'it's just a sperm and an egg fertilized in a petri dish and nine months later, out you came.' It seems so simple although it's highly technical."
She went on to continue about her relationship with Drs. Howard and Georgeanne Jones, "The two of them, separately, were both incredible doctors, but together as a pair, they were really a powerhouse … how can you not feel passionate about a technology that helped you come into the world?"
SGF Jones Institute continues innovation in reproductive medicine
Since summer 2021, SGF Jones Institute has become the home base for the Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Fellowship program, for which Nicole Banks, M.D., is the Associate Program Director. SGF Jones Institute is proud to continue the legacy of Drs. Howard and Georgeanna Jones, founders of the EVMS Jones Institute, through training the next generation of fertility specialists in innovative, compassionate fertility care.
"Treating infertility begins with excellent training in reproductive medicine," shares Dr. Banks. "At SGF Jones Institute, we are proud to be at the forefront of bringing up the next generation of leaders in fertility care."
RESOLVE, the National Infertility Association and an SGF partner, is celebrating this important milestone by raising $40,000 in honor of Carr's 40th birthday. To donate and sign a card for Carr, visit the RESOLVE website.
