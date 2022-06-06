SGF supports family-building for individuals and couples by offering free fertility events this June.
ROCKVILLE, Md., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) remains dedicated to its core mission of reaching and teaching the community about fertility health and options for overcoming infertility by offering free in-person seminars and virtual fertility webinar events in June, including events that recognize LGBTQ+ Pride and Men's Health Month. Each event concludes with a question-and-answer session where attendees can get their questions answered by SGF's physician experts.
To kick off June events, SGF New York physicians, Anate Brauer, M.D., Robert Setton, M.D., and Tomer Singer, M.D., will host an in-person fertility seminar at SGF's Manhattan office on June 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET. The SGF New York physicians will guide information seekers through the first steps of beginning fertility treatment, followed by a Q&A session. Attendees may be eligible to receive a free consult.*
The following day, Selma Amrane, M.D., who sees patients at SGF's Towson, Maryland office, will host the LGBTQ+ Family-Building webinar in honor of Pride Month on June 9 at noon ET. Dr. Amrane will share what to expect from SGF's LGBTQ+ family-building services including:
- The basic fertility work-up explained
- Treatment options for same-sex couples and transgender couples
- Legal considerations for LGBTQ+ family-building
- Financial programs at SGF to help make treatment more affordable
"At SGF, we believe everyone should be able to have the family of their dreams," shares Dr. Amrane. "We provide top-notch fertility care for our LGBTQ+ patients in a friendly, compassionate, and inclusive environment. LGBTQ+ couples and individuals receive equal access to SGF's fertility services and financial offerings."
Information seekers in the Philadelphia metro area are invited to join SGF fertility specialists, Russell Hayden, M.D., Isaac Sasson, M.D., and Brianna Schumacher, M.D., for the in-person Chesterbrook Fertility seminar on June 21 at 5:30 p.m. ET as they review how infertility affects both male and female partners, followed by a Q&A session. Attendees may be eligible to receive a free consult.*
In honor of Men's Health Month, Russell Hayden, M.D., a reproductive urologist at SGF's Center for Male Fertility, will host a free Male Fertility webinar on June 29 at noon ET. Many people mistakenly believe that infertility is solely caused by the female partner. The reality is that 40 to 50 percent of all infertility cases are due to male factor infertility.
"One in 8 couples of reproductive age are facing infertility," shares Dr. Hayden. "We want our patients to understand that infertility does not only affect women. We encourage men to seek answers to their fertility struggles and recommend that men are evaluated at the same time as their female partners when trying to conceive."
June 2022 events at-a-glance:
- June 8 @ 6:30 p.m. ET | Manhattan Fertility seminar | Tomer Singer, M.D., Anate Brauer, M.D., and Robert Setton, M.D.
- June 9 @ 12 p.m. ET | LGBTQ+ Family Building webinar + Q&A | Selma Amrane, M.D.
- June 11 @ 8 a.m. ET | Race for the Family | Cade Foundation
- June 15 @ 12 p.m. ET | IVF webinar + Q&A | Matthew Connell, D.O.
- June 21 @ 5:30 p.m. ET | Chesterbrook Fertility seminar | Russell Hayden, M.D., Isaac Sasson, M.D., and Brianna Schumacher, M.D.
- June 22 @ 12 p.m. ET | Donor Egg Treatment webinar + Q&A | Valerie Libby, M.D.
- June 29 @ 12 p.m. ET | Male Fertility webinar + Q&A | Russell Hayden, M.D.
While SGF fertility webinars and seminars are free, interested parties must register to attend by visiting the SGF calendar of events. For more information about fertility, visit SGF's growing resource library for free, on-demand webinars, E-books, and other education resources on topics such as endometriosis, PCOS, low-tech treatment options, weight and infertility, and much more.
For people struggling to conceive, it may be time to consult a fertility specialist. Contact the SGF New Patient Center at 1-888-761-1967 or complete a brief online request form to schedule a virtual fertility consult with an SGF physician. A virtual physician consult is the first step toward pursuing a pregnancy with the help of SGF.
*See event page for exclusion and more information.
