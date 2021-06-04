ROCKVILLE, Md., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) remains dedicated to their core mission of reaching and teaching the community about fertility health and options for overcoming infertility by offering four virtual events in June, including events that celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride and Men's Health Month. Each event concludes with a question-and-answer session where attendees can get their questions answered by the SGF's physician experts.
To kick off June events, Robert Setton, M.D., who sees patients at SGF New York's Manhattan office in addition to the brand-new Brooklyn office opening Summer 2021, will host the LGBTQ+ Family Building webinar in celebration of Pride Month on June 8, 2021, at 3 pm.
"SGF understands that becoming a parent is a natural desire for most people, gay or straight," reflects Dr. Setton. "With this knowledge, SGF treats its gay, lesbian, transgender, and gender queer patients no differently than heterosexual patients by providing quality medical care in a friendly, compassionate and inclusive environment."
During Dr. Setton's event, he will discuss family planning and assisted reproduction options for the LGBTQ+ community followed by a live Q&A session.
Many people mistakenly believe that infertility is solely caused by the female partner. The reality is that 40 to 50 percent of all infertility cases are due to male factor infertility. In honor of Men's Health Month, Paul R. Shin, M.D., Director of Reproductive Urology for SGF's Center for Male Fertility, will host a free Male Fertility webinar on June 17, 2021, at 12 pm.
Information seekers who are facing male factor infertility may register for this informative webinar and learn more about services offered at SGF. Additionally, attendees will learn about:
- male and female reproduction and the role they both play in the ability to conceive,
- simple tests used to evaluate male fertility,
- common causes of male factor infertility,
- lifestyle changes that can improve a man's fertility,
- effective treatment options designed to address and overcome male factor infertility, and
- treatment success rates.
Rounding out the month of events is the Fertility 101 webinar hosted by Matthew Connell, D.O., on June 23, 2021, at 12 pm. During this informative presentation, Dr. Connell will review what patients can expect during their first appointment including the fertility evaluation, SGF's stepped approach to treatment, and their unique financial programs.
June 2021 Virtual Fertility Events at a Glance
- June 8 @ 3 pm | LGBTQ+ Family Building webinar | Robert Setton, M.D.
- June 12 @ 8:30 am | Cade Foundation Virtual 5K Race for the Family
- June 17 @ 12 pm | Male Fertility webinar | Paul Shin, M.D.
- June 23 @ 12 pm | Fertility 101 webinar | Matthew Connell, D.O.
While SGF fertility webinars are complimentary, interested parties must register to attend by visiting the SGF calendar of events. For more information, visit SGF's growing resource library for free, on-demand webinars, E-books, and other education resources on topics such as endometriosis, PCOS, low-tech treatment options, weight and infertility, and much more. Follow SGF on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates and events.
For people struggling to conceive, it may be time to consult a fertility specialist. Contact the SGF New Patient Center at 1-888-761-1967 or complete a brief online request form to schedule a virtual fertility consult with an SGF physician. A virtual consult is the first step toward pursuing a pregnancy with the help of SGF.
About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)
SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 85,000 babies born and 5,000+ 5-star patient reviews. With 40 locations, including new locations in Colorado and Norfolk, VA, as well as throughout FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, VA, D.C. and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees. More physicians refer their patients to SGF than any other center. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-owned, physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S. Call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.
