NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) New York Medical Director, Tomer Singer, M.D., MBA, will host a session discussing the past, present, and future of third-party reproduction to fellow physicians and reproductive medicine researchers at the virtual XVI International Congress on Reproductive Medicine from January 18–20. Dr. Singer's session, "Egg donation and gestational carrier: past, present, and future" is scheduled for Wednesday, January 19.
The XVI International Congress on Reproductive Medicine is an annual event that gathers the world's most influential scientists to discuss topical issues in the field of reproductive medicine.
"It's humbling to be part of a fertility practice that offers one of the largest egg donor programs in the country as well as an excellent program for intended parents and gestational carriers, and for that, I am proud to present on these topics to fellow physicians and researchers," shares Dr. Singer, who currently sees patients at SGF New York's Manhattan office.
Dr. Singer earned his medical degree from the Sackler School of Medicine. He then earned his Master of Business Administration in Health Care Management from Hofstra Zarb School of Business. He completed his residency training in obstetrics and gynecology at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York, NY, where he also served as Chief Resident. He then went on to complete his reproductive endocrinology and infertility fellowship at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York, NY.
Dr. Singer is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology and reproductive endocrinology and infertility. From 2012-2019, Dr. Singer made significant contributions to Lenox Hill Hospital, where he served as Vice Chairman of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the founder and former Reproductive Medicine Division Director. Dr. Singer is an Associate Professor at Zucker School of Medicine, New York.
SGF is one of only a few centers in the nation that selects and prescreens its own egg donors prior to making them available on their donor registry. SGF recruits and medically, psychologically, and genetically prescreens all prospective, ready-to-cycle egg donors prior to listing them on the SGF donor registry. Much more commonly, fertility centers rely on an agency to select donors, which adds significantly to the cost passed on to the donor egg recipient, also known as the intended parent.
While SGF does not recruit their own GCs, SGF has vast experience working with intended parents and GCs alike, high success rates, and is also home to 100% refund programs for IVF or donor egg treatment — intended parents either take home a baby or receive a full refund.
