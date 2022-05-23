Physician peers in the Philadelphia area voted SGF fertility specialist, Dr. Kallen, as a Top Doctor for Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility.
PHILADELPHIA, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) is proud to announce that Caleb Kallen, M.D., Ph.D., who sees patients at SGF's Philadelphia and Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania offices, has been named among Philadelphia magazine's 2022 Top Doctors for Reproductive Endocrinology/Infertility.
The Top Doctors list for Philadelphia magazine is compiled by Castle Connolly, which guides consumers to America's top doctors and top hospitals. Castle Connolly's physician-led team of researchers follows a rigorous screening process to select top doctors on both the national and regional levels.
"It's a privilege to be honored by Philadelphia magazine for my commitment to helping patients achieve their goals of parenthood," shares Dr. Kallen. "SGF is dedicated to providing world-class fertility care and I thank my patients and peers for this recognition."
A West Philadelphia native, Dr. Kallen provides compassionate, evidence-based fertility care to patients in the Philadelphia metro area. Dr. Kallen earned his medical degree and doctorate in philosophy (Molecular and Cellular Biology) from the University of Pennsylvania. He went on to complete his residency training in obstetrics and gynecology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. Dr. Kallen then completed his fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and infertility at Yale University. He applies the latest clinical data, state-of-the-art technology, and his extensive clinical experience to optimize pregnancy rates while minimizing patient stress with his supportive approach to care.
SGF honors a free second opinion consult at all Pennsylvania offices, including new patients seeking care at SGF's Philadelphia, Chesterbrook, or Warrington locations.
Individuals and couples in the Philadelphia metro can benefit from SGF's full range of diagnostic and treatment options to help achieve their family-building goals, including:
- fertility testing,
- low-tech fertility treatment options,
- in vitro fertilization (IVF),
- donor egg, sperm, and embryo treatments,
- genetic screening and testing,
- IVF to reduce the risk for inherited genetic disorders,
- gestational carrier,
- egg freezing,
- fertility preservation for patients with cancer, and
- LGBTQ+ family building.
SGF offers innovative financial programs to help make infertility treatments more affordable, including the Shared Risk 100% Refund Program. This exclusive program provides patients with the opportunity to pay a fixed amount for up to six fresh IVF or donor egg cycles and any subsequent frozen embryo transfers (FETs). Of the total Shared Risk 100% Refund Program participants, 82 percent take home a baby, and the rest receive a full refund to use for other family-building options.
For people struggling to conceive, it may be time to consult a fertility specialist. Contact the SGF New Patient Center at 1-888-761-1967 or complete a brief online request form to schedule an in-person or virtual consult with an SGF physician. A physician consult is the first step toward pursuing a pregnancy with the help of SGF.
About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)
SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 100,000 babies born from 30+ years of continuous innovation and patient-centered fertility care. With 46 locations, including new locations in Texas, as well as throughout CO, FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, TX, VA, D.C., and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients in-person and virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S. Call 1-888-761-1967 to schedule a new patient appointment or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com for more information.
