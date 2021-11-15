BALTIMORE, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) physician Stephanie Beall, M.D., Ph.D., is recognized as a 2021 Top Doctor for reproductive endocrinology/IVF in the region by Baltimore magazine. Rounding the corner of its 35th year, the Baltimore Top Doctors honor recognizes more than 900 physicians representing more than 100 specialties. Peer-chosen winners, including Dr. Beall, represent only 6 percent of the estimated 14,000 physicians licensed to practice in the magazine's readership area.
To arrive at the esteemed Top Doctors list, Baltimore magazine hosted an annual online survey where thousands of regional physicians nominated the "best of the best" doctors, for which roughly 20,000 physician names were submitted. Only those with the highest number of peer recommendations made the list.
"I'm honored to be recognized by Baltimore magazine as a Top Doctor in the region, and I'm thankful my patients put their care in my hands," shares Dr. Beall. "For me, it is incredibly satisfying to help my patients every step of the way on their pathway to parenthood. However, I could not do it alone. I am so very appreciative of my entire staff and fellow doctors who work diligently to help all of our patients build their families."
Dr. Beall, who sees patients at SGF's Towson location, has a keen clinical interest in treating patients with diminished ovarian function and fertility preservation. Dr. Beall is passionate about working with women coping with the stress of infertility, which she has been recognized for as the recipient of a Compassionate Doctor Award on Vitals.com.
She emphasizes a personalized approach to care, bearing in mind the patient's medical and emotional needs. Dr. Beall seeks to make fertility care accessible for women in the Baltimore region, motivating her to help pass the Maryland fertility preservation bill.
"My experience with Dr. Beall was fantastic," shares one Dr. Beall patient. "I made my first appointment with her as a terrified individual, but came out of the experience with answers, more support, and a pregnancy."
SGF extends its congratulations to all physicians who are honored by Baltimore magazine. Additionally, SGF celebrates its referral network of 5,000-strong physicians annually who help make it possible for SGF to fulfill patients' dreams of having a baby.
