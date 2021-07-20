ARLINGTON, Va., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) announces that Eric Levens, M.D., Anitha Nair, M.D., and Andrea Reh, M.D., have been recognized as Arlington Magazine's 2021 Top Doctors for infertility and reproductive endocrinology. Celebrating its second bi-annual Top Doctors special issue, Arlington Magazine's Top Doctors list features approximately 290 physicians from 52 health specialties.
The Top Doctors were selected by Professional Research Services (PRS), which conducted an online peer-review survey of physicians in Arlington County, Fairfax County, the City of Falls Church, and the City of Alexandria. Arlington Magazine was not involved in the selection process.
"We've been proud to call Arlington an SGF home since 2016, and we're humbled to receive recognition as Top Doctors by Arlington Magazine and our esteemed physician peers," share Drs. Levens, Nair, and Reh. "While we wish that infertility wasn't a hurdle that some people must overcome, our team at SGF is here to help the larger Arlington community build the families they've always wanted."
Situated in the heart of Arlington is SGF's full-service Arlington office in the Ballston community, where patients are seen by the recognized physicians, Drs. Nair and Reh. When the office opened in 2016 under the care of Drs. Nair and Reh, it marked SGF's 19th full-service location overall. SGF has grown to 40 offices across the country today. Additionally, patients have convenient access to fertility care across Arlington and Fairfax Counties at SGF's Fairfax and Fair Oaks offices.
Get to Know Dr. Eric Levens
Dr. Levens, who joined SGF over a decade ago, serves as Medical Director of Northern Virginia and currently sees patients at SGF's Fairfax office. He is also a member of the Society for Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, a selective national group recognizing fewer than a thousand physicians, and previously served on the practice committee, developing national patient care guidelines.
"I'm proud to be a part of SGF's growth over the past 10 years, where our team of physicians have a deep understanding of their patients and communities," shares Dr. Levens. "We hope that patients in need of fertility assistance know our team is here to lend a hand."
A patient of Dr. Levens shared, "He is nothing short of amazing. I'm the husband in this equation. It's easy to feel self-conscious, guilty, and honestly, like less of a man. It's a tough process no matter how you cut it. Through our time working with Dr. Levens, all of that went away. His demeanor was calm and professional. He was more like a caring friend who just happened to be a genius in his field."
Get to Know Dr. Anitha Nair
Dr. Nair, who joined SGF in 2007, currently sees patients at SGF's Arlington office and K Street office in neighboring Washington, D.C. In addition to treating patients, she teaches the next generation of physicians as a clinical assistant professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Georgetown University School of Medicine.
"I believe a key differentiator that sets SGF physicians apart is how we strive to provide comprehensive and deeply personalized care for our patients," reflects Dr. Nair. "The 'patient comes first' mentality is a hallmark of how we conduct ourselves to the Arlington community and beyond."
One of Dr. Nair's patients describes their experience under her care as, "Dr. Nair is a dream! She helped my husband and I through 3 IUI cycles and one IVF cycle with a frozen transfer. We are now expecting our miracle. Her bedside manner, empathy and expert knowledge helped make our dreams come true. We are forever thankful to Dr. Nair and the SGF team."
Get to Know Dr. Andrea Reh
Dr. Reh, who has been with SGF since 2015, was instrumental in opening the Fredericksburg, VA, office before moving to the brand-new Arlington office at the time. Dr. Reh is passionate about speaking on the advancements in fertility medicine and assisted reproductive technologies. She is an experienced panelist for Inova Life with Cancer®, a cancer survivor support group for individuals and their families, and a speaker for WIAD FM's Community Focus and Curetalks.com. Dr. Reh is an alumnus of Georgetown Medical School, and currently teaches medical students at the University of Virginia and residents at Inova Fairfax.
"Our focus at SGF Arlington has always been to provide excellent, individualized care to each and every patient in a small office setting, backed by the most advanced technologies as a large world-class fertility practice," shares Dr. Reh. "Overcoming infertility can be an unimaginably difficult journey, and we are here to support and lead our patients through each step of the way both physically and emotionally."
One of Dr. Reh's patients shared, "Dr. Reh and her staff expertly guided us through the entire process of conceiving using an egg donor. This is a difficult science, without precise reasons for failures at times, which is hard to deal with, but Dr. Reh was factual and encouraging throughout the process. I wholeheartedly recommend Dr. Reh and her team in Arlington."
Receive Fertility Care in Arlington, VA
"Congratulations to all physicians honored as a 2021 Top Doctor by Arlington Magazine," share the recognized physicians. "We are humbled to be named along such dedicated fellow physicians who are constantly improving the standard of care for patients."
SGF's referral network of 4,000-strong physicians annually help make it possible for SGF to fulfill patients' dreams of having a baby.
For people struggling to conceive, it may be time to consult a fertility specialist. Contact the SGF New Patient Center at 1-888-761-1967 or complete a brief online request form to schedule a virtual consult with an SGF physician. A virtual physician consult is the first step toward pursuing a pregnancy with the help of SGF.
About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)
SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 85,000 babies born and 5,000+ 5-star patient reviews. With 40 locations, including new locations in Colorado and Norfolk, VA, as well as throughout FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, VA, D.C., and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees. More physicians refer their patients to SGF than any other center. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-owned, physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S. Call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.
