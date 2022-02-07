ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) celebrates the 2022 Black History Month theme of Black Health and Wellness with a free webinar highlighting infertility among Black patients and encouraging minority communities to seek fertility assistance early for best pregnancy outcomes. Other free virtual fertility events this month highlight topics including how to get started with fertility treatment, in vitro fertilization (IVF), and surrogacy in Maryland and Washington, D.C.
Join Desireé McCarthy-Keith, M.D., medical director for SGF Atlanta, for the Fertility and Black Patients webinar on February 8 at noon ET for an important discussion on topics including:
- the stigmas and stereotypes surrounding fertility in the Black community,
- testing and causes of infertility found more prevalent in Black women, and
- Fertility treatment success rates for Black patients.
"Black women are more likely to have certain kinds of infertility than women of other ethnic groups," says Dr. McCarthy-Keith. "Many of the issues facing Black women are medical, such as uterine fibroids, blocked Fallopian tubes, obesity, and advanced age, specifically for women over age 35."
One in eight couples will have trouble conceiving or sustaining a pregnancy. While many are surprised by this, they certainly are not alone. The good news is there are now treatments available to help almost everyone conceive.
Join Robert Setton, M.D., who see patients at SGF New York's Brooklyn office, for the Fertility Webinar + Q&A: Getting Started on February 17 at noon. During this informative presentation, Dr. Setton will review what patients can expect during their first appointment including the fertility evaluation, SGF's stepped approach to treatment, and SGF's unique financial programs.
For information seekers looking to learn more about the IVF process, Melanie Ochalski, M.D., who sees patients at SGF's Lancaster, Pennsylvania office, will host an IVF webinar on February 22 at noon. Dr. Ochalski will discuss:
- what to expect during the IVF process,
- IVF success rates,
- and exclusive SGF financial programs that help make treatment more affordable.
Rounding out the month of events, Gilbert L. Mottla, M.D., has partnered with Circle Surrogacy to host a virtual information session to educate patients on growing their families through surrogacy, egg donation, and IVF in Maryland and Washington D.C.
February 2022 virtual fertility events at-a-glance
- February 8 @ 12 p.m. ET | Fertility for Black Patients Webinar + Q&A | Desireé McCarthy-Keith, M.D.
- February 17 @ 12 p.m. ET | Fertility Webinar + Q&A: Getting Started | Robert Setton, M.D.
- February 22 @ 12 p.m. ET | IVF Webinar + Q&A| Melanie Ochalski, M.D.
- February 23 @ 12 p.m. ET | Surrogacy in Maryland and D.C.: The Basics | Gilbert L. Mottla, M.D., and Circle Surrogacy
While SGF fertility webinars are complimentary, interested parties must register to attend by visiting the SGF calendar of events. For more information, visit SGF's growing resource library for free, on-demand webinars, E-books, and other education resources on topics such as endometriosis, PCOS, low-tech treatment options, weight and infertility, and much more. Follow SGF on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates and events.
For people struggling to conceive, it may be time to consult a fertility specialist. Contact the SGF New Patient Center at 1-888-761-1967 or complete a brief online request form to schedule a virtual fertility consult with an SGF physician. A virtual physician consult is the first step toward pursuing a pregnancy with the help of SGF.
