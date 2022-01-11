ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) is celebrating the new year with free virtual events covering health, wellness, and fertility treatments for information seekers looking to kick off 2022 with rejuvenated hopes and goals. Through virtual events, SGF physicians empower the community by providing firsthand access to important information concerning fertility treatments.
SGF has seen a 50% increase in patients freezing their eggs since 2019. Many factors contribute to the rise in fertility preservation, including social changes induced by the pandemic, more job flexibility to attend appointments, and growing awareness about the advantages of egg freezing. Join Cassandra Roeca, M.D., from SGF Colorado's Denver, office, as she explores SGF's Egg Freezing Program during the Egg Freezing webinar on January 15 at 5 p.m. ET. During the live event Dr. Roeca will review the following need-to-know information, and conclude with a Q&A:
- SGF's simplified egg freezing program
- How to determine if egg freezing is right for you
- What to expect during the egg freezing process
- Success rates associated with egg freezing
- SGF's unique financial programs.
"Egg freezing can empower patients through providing a proactive way to plan for the future," shares Dr. Roeca. "As we see an increasing number of patients freezing their eggs, we are ready to provide all the needed information to patients."
There are many factors that can impact one's ability to conceive, including weight. Join Matthew Connell, D.O., who sees patients at SGF's Mechanicsburg and Lancaster, Pennsylvania, offices, for the Weight and Fertility webinar on January 20 at noon. During the live event, Dr. Connell will review how weight, whether it's over or under, can impact a person's ability to conceive as well as tips for maintaining and achieving a healthy body mass index (BMI).
Rounding out SGF's free virtual events this January, Anne Hutchinson, M.D., of SGF's Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, office will host the Getting Pregnant with PCOS webinar on January 26 at noon. During the live event, she will discuss the evaluation and diagnosis of PCOS, possible causes, treatment options, and treatment success.
January 2022 virtual fertility events at-a-glance
- January 13 @ 5 p.m. ET | Egg Freezing Webinar + Q&A | Cassandra Roeca, M.D.
- January 20 @ 12 p.m. ET | Weight and Fertility | Matthew Connell, D.O.
- January 26 @ 12 p.m. ET | Getting Pregnant with PCOS Webinar + Q&A | Anne Hutchinson, M.D.
While SGF fertility webinars are complimentary, interested parties must register to attend by visiting the SGF calendar of events. For more information, visit SGF's growing resource library for free, on-demand webinars, E-books, and other education resources on topics such as endometriosis, PCOS, low-tech treatment options, weight and infertility, and much more. Follow SGF on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates and events.
The new year marks new beginnings, and for people struggling to conceive, it may be time to consult a fertility specialist. Contact the SGF New Patient Center at 1-888-761-1967 or complete a brief online request form to schedule a virtual fertility consult with an SGF physician. A virtual physician consult is the first step toward pursuing a pregnancy with the help of SGF.
About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)
SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 100,000 babies born. With 47 locations, including new locations in Colorado and Norfolk, VA, as well as throughout CO, FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, VA, D.C., and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment more affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees. More physicians refer their patients to SGF than any other center. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-owned, physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S. Call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.
