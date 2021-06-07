NEW YORK, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month, an annual celebration to recognize the LGBTQ+ community. In honor of Pride Month, SGF New York physician, Robert Setton, M.D., will host a free LGBTQ+ Family Building webinar on June 8, 2021, at 3 pm.
Dr. Setton treats patients for infertility and LGBTQ+ family building options at SGF's Manhattan office. He will also be taking the helm at SGF's newest location in his hometown of Brooklyn, opening Summer 2021.
"SGF understands that becoming a parent is a natural desire for most people, gay or straight," reflects Dr. Setton. "With this knowledge, SGF treats its gay, lesbian, transgender, and gender queer patients no differently than heterosexual patients by providing quality medical care in a friendly, compassionate and inclusive environment."
While this SGF event is complimentary, interested parties must register to attend by visiting the SGF calendar of events. During the informative webinar, Dr. Setton will cover:
- Sperm, egg, and embryo donation;
- Treatment options for female couples, including intrauterine insemination (IUI), in vitro fertilization (IVF), and reciprocal IVF;
- Treatment options for male couples, including intended father treatment and donor egg treatment with gestational carrier;
- Treatment options for transgender people;
- Pre-transition fertility preservation for transgender people;
- Legal considerations; and
- Financial considerations and programs offered at SGF.
LGBTQ+ Family Building Options Offered at SGF
SGF has been a leader in third-party reproduction (refers to the use of eggs, sperm, or embryos that have been donated by a third person, known as the donor), for nearly 30 years. LGBTQ+ patients who want to have biologically related children can do so through the same assisted reproductive medicines and technologies that enable infertile straight couples to have babies. Many of SGF's treatment options for same-sex and transgender couples enable both partners to participate actively in the family building process.
For same-sex female couples, using co-IVF, also known as reciprocal IVF, both females have the opportunity to use their eggs, or carry the pregnancy. In doing so, couples may use the same egg/sperm source, so their children are 100% genetic siblings or create embryos from each partner.
Similarly, for same sex male couples, through a treatment called intended father treatment, or dual insemination, male couples have the opportunity to each provide sperm that can be used to create an embryo when paired with an egg from an egg donor, which can then be transferred to a known or recruited gestational carrier to carry the pregnancy. SGF is home to one of the largest donor egg program in the United States.
SGF offers a wide array of resources for LGBTQ+ people seeking more knowledge on reproductive health:
For LGBTQ+ community members who are struggling to conceive, it may be time to consult a fertility specialist. Contact the SGF New Patient Center at 1-888-761-1967 or complete a brief online request form to schedule a virtual consult with an SGF physician.
