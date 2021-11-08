ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) proudly extends its partnership with RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association as a Hope Award Sponsor at its premier Night of Hope Gala on November 15, 8:00–9:30 p.m. EST. Each year, RESOLVE presents Hope Awards to individuals and companies whose achievements impact access to care and infertility awareness. While the fundraising event will be hosted virtually from the comfort of attendees' homes, RESOLVE's goal is to raise substantial funds to further support its mission to advocate for anyone challenged with building their family.
The Night of Hope will bring together more than 500 leaders and influencers in the family building community to celebrate the accomplishments of those who have performed outstanding work for the infertility community. This year's Night of Hope aims to go "behind the swirl" — a nod to RESOLVE's logo and the often behind-the-scenes work of their supporters.
"RESOLVE is celebrating this amazing list of people and companies who are 'behind the swirl' making important things happen for our community," shares Barbara Collura, RESOLVE's President/CEO. "Whether it's fighting for access to care, giving a voice to isolated communities, or leading the way in workplace benefits, these Hope Award honorees are worthy of a celebration, and we thank our sponsors, including Shady Grove Fertility, for helping make this night possible."
This year's Hope Award recipients include The Boston Beer Company, Infertilidad Latina, and Jim Knowles from ReuniteRX, among others.
As home to more than 100,000 babies born to parents overcoming infertility, SGF believes in RESOLVE's mission to broaden awareness of infertility and support those struggling with infertility. Since establishing a partnership with RESOLVE, SGF has helped raise more than $200,000 through individual gifts and sponsorship in support of RESOLVE programming.
"Through SGF's work with RESOLVE, we're actively offering support groups, educational content, public awareness initiatives, and advocacy to ensure easier access to fertility care," expresses Eric A. Widra, M.D., RESOLVE Board Member and Chief Medical Officer at SGF. "The Night of Hope Gala is an important event that celebrates the impact of advocates for the larger infertility community."
For more information regarding the Night of Hope and the Hope Award recipients, visit http://www.resolve.org/nightofhope.
About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)
SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 100,000 babies born. With 43 locations, including new locations in Colorado and Norfolk, VA, as well as throughout CO, FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, VA, D.C., and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment more affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees. More physicians refer their patients to SGF than any other center. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-owned, physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S. Call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.
About RESOLVE
The National Infertility Association is a national nonprofit patient advocacy organization. One in eight U.S. couples of childbearing age has trouble conceiving or carrying a pregnancy to term. Founded in 1974, RESOLVE provides free support groups in more than 200 communities; is the leading patient advocacy voice; and serves as the go-to organization for anyone challenged in their family building. For more information, visit http://www.RESOLVE.org.
