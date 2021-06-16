ROCKVILLE, Md., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- June is Men's Health Month, a time dedicated to heightening awareness of preventable healthcare, early detection, and treatment of predominately male diseases, conditions, or health risk factors. Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) is taking extra measures to shed light on male reproductive health with virtual events and free downloadable resources this June.
"What many couples don't realize is that male factor is the cause of infertility in 40 to 50 percent of couples," explains Paul R. Shin, M.D., Director of Reproductive Urology for SGF's Center for Male Fertility. "However, our research tells us that only 44 percent of couples complete fertility testing at the same time. It's critical that men receive the same level of upfront attention during fertility testing as women, before treatment begins, to help save time, money, and potential heartache."
Dr. Shin, who sees patients at SGF's Rockville, K Street, Woodbridge, Frederick, and Fair Oaks offices, will be hosting a Male Fertility webinar on June 17, 2021, at 12 pm. This event is intended for anyone who might suspect male-factor infertility is impacting their ability to conceive or for those interested in learning more about male fertility.
While this SGF event is complimentary, interested parties must register to attend by visiting the SGF calendar of events. During the live virtual event, viewers will learn about:
- male and female reproduction and the role they both play in the ability to conceive,
- the simple tests used to evaluate male fertility,
- common causes of male factor infertility,
- lifestyle changes that can improve a man's fertility,
- effective treatment options, and
- treatment success rates.
"The majority of referrals of semen analyses we receive at SGF are initiated by female partners whose gynecologists ask for it," shares Dr. Shin. "Women engage in the medical system and routine medical care at much earlier ages than men. Some men may even see going to a physician about their genitalia as a sign of weakness, but we'd like to flip that perception, and position it as an empowering way for men to proactively take healthcare into their own hands."
Event attendees will also learn about SGF's Center for Male Fertility and how SGF reproductive urologists provide a collaborative approach to care by working closely with SGF reproductive endocrinologists to optimize treatment outcomes. This unique integrated care model provides comprehensive male and female infertility services to ensure continuity of care and communication for both partners before, during, and after treatment.
SGF's Center for Male Fertility Offers Specialty Services in Men's Reproductive Health
SGF's Center for Male Fertility, led by Dr. Shin, and Cori Tanrikut, M.D. offers a range of male services including:
- basic evaluation and testing,
- state-of-the-art microsurgical techniques including varicocele repair, vasectomy reversal, and vasectomy, and
- sperm injection and extraction techniques that have nearly eliminated infertility among couples with a severe male factor.
"Between 60 and 70 percent of the male population experience some issues with sexual health and fertility, whether it is delayed ejaculation, premature ejaculation, sperm count, or injuries," explains Dr. Tanrikut. "When men come to SGF, we explore the roots of those issues, whether they stem from physical status, or are also complicated by anxiety or perhaps a loss of confidence."
Another advantage to the Center for Male Fertility at SGF is that patients outside of the practice may be referred directly to Drs. Shin or Tanrikut for diagnostic testing, evaluation, and/or treatment for male infertility or SGF's unique no needle, no-scalpel vasectomy services.
"I remind my patients that if there are any existing conditions that could be affecting their ability to conceive, such as low testosterone, erectile dysfunction (ED), or problems ejaculating, it's time to see a specialist sooner rather than later," advises Dr. Tanrikut.
SGF offers a wide array of resources for men seeking more knowledge on reproductive health:
Explore SGF's free resource library of on-demand webinars, E-books, and other education resources on topics such as men's health and much more.
To schedule a consultation with an SGF physician or for more information, call 888-761-1967.
About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)
