While male factor is present in 40 to 50 percent of couples struggling with infertility, SGF's Center for Male Fertility offers solutions.
ROCKVILLE, Md., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- June is Men's Health Month, a time dedicated to heightening awareness of preventable healthcare, early detection, and treatment of predominately male diseases, conditions, or health risk factors. The Center for Male Fertility at Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) is taking extra measures to shed light on male reproductive health with virtual events and free downloadable resources this June.
In honor of Men's Health Month, Russell Hayden, M.D., a reproductive urologist at SGF's Center for Male Fertility, will host a free Male Fertility webinar on June 29 at noon ET. Many people mistakenly believe that infertility is solely caused by the female partner. The reality is that 40 to 50 percent of all infertility cases are due to male factor infertility.
While this SGF event is complimentary, interested parties must register to attend by visiting the SGF calendar of events. During the live virtual event, viewers will learn about:
- male and female reproduction and the role they both play in the ability to conceive,
- the simple tests used to evaluate male fertility,
- common causes of male factor infertility,
- lifestyle changes that can improve a man's fertility,
- effective treatment options, and
- treatment success rates.
"One in 8 couples of reproductive age are facing infertility," shares Dr. Hayden. "We want our patients to understand that infertility does not only affect women. We encourage men to seek answers to their fertility struggles and recommend that men are evaluated at the same time as their female partners when trying to conceive."
Event attendees will also learn about SGF's Center for Male Fertility. The program's team includes reproductive urologists, Paul R. Shin, M.D., Cori Tanrikut, M.D., and Russell Hayden, M.D., who care for patients across SGF's Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C. locations.
SGF reproductive urologists provide a collaborative approach to care by working closely with SGF reproductive endocrinologists to optimize treatment outcomes. This unique integrated care model provides comprehensive male and female infertility services to ensure continuity of care and communication for both partners before, during, and after treatment.
Resources from SGF's Center of Male Fertility
As a resource for information-seekers, SGF produced a "Frequently Asked Questions" video with Dr. Shin, designed to set the record straight about male infertility, including the importance of early male testing.
"We want to provide men with the information needed for them to confidently take next steps in their fertility evaluation," shares Dr. Shin. "The biggest reason to get a male fertility evaluation early is that it could take time to adjust when you identify male factor problems. We want time to be on everyone's side when it comes to fertility treatment."
"A simple semen analysis can help uncover if there's an issue with the sperm that we need to consider," adds Dr. Tanrikut. "SGF performs more than 20,000 semen analyses and sperm washings every year, so patients can have peace of mind in the reliability of our testing."
To view SGF's Male Fertility On-Demand Webinar or browse E-books and other education resources on topics such as men's health and much more, visit SGF's Resource Library.
Interested patients may be referred directly to Dr. Shin, Dr. Tanrikut, or Dr. Hayden for diagnostic testing, evaluation, and/or treatment for male infertility or SGF's no-needle, no-scalpel vasectomy services. To schedule a new patient consult, contact the SGF New Patient Center at 1-888-761-1967 or complete a brief online form.
About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)
SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 100,000 babies born from 30+ years of continuous innovation and patient-centered fertility care. With 46 locations, including new locations in Texas, as well as throughout CO, FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, TX, VA, D.C., and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients in-person and virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S. Call 1-888-761-1967 to schedule a new patient appointment or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com for more information.
Media Contact
Jean Dzierzak, Shady Grove Fertility, 301-545-1375, jean.dzierzak@sgfertility.com
SOURCE Shady Grove Fertility