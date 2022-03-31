SGF invites information seekers to 10 free fertility events hosted by SGF physicians throughout April as NIAW brings infertility to the forefront of conversations.
ROCKVILLE, Md., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), recognizes National Infertility Awareness Week® (NIAW) by hosting ten free, virtual fertility events from April 25 through April 30, 2022. Information seekers are welcome to attend as many events as they wish. Even if they're not able to attend the live event, SGF encourages attendees to register anyway to receive a follow-up link of the recording.
NIAW is a yearly initiative founded by RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association, to encourage people to act as their own infertility advocates and to educate legislators and the public about the impact of infertility within our community.
As a home to more than 100,000 babies born to parents overcoming infertility, SGF partners with RESOLVE to further its mission of broadening awareness of infertility and support those facing infertility with compassionate support and information.
For information seekers looking to learn more about the IVF process, Celso Silva, M.D., who sees patients at SGF's Tampa – Westshore, Florida, office, will host an IVF webinar on April 28 at 3 p.m. ET.
"While infertility can be lonely and stressful, we are here to connect with our patients and provide them informational resources to offer support and relieve stress," shares Dr. Silva, "During NIAW, I invite you to join me for the IVF webinar to gain a better understanding of the IVF process, success rates, and financial programs available to SGF patients."
Among the 10 free, virtual fertility events in April, the webinars about polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis hosted by SGF physicians Jennifer Hsu, M.D., and Anate Brauer, M.D., are new to the lineup of webinars this year to offer information about symptoms, diagnoses, and treatments of two of the most common conditions that can impact fertility.
NIAW 2022 events at-a-glance
- April 25 @ 12 p.m. ET | Male Fertility Webinar + Q&A | Russell Hayden, M.D.
- April 25 @ 3 p.m. ET | Getting Pregnant with PCOS Webinar + Q&A | Jennifer Hsu, M.D.
- April 26 @ 12 p.m. ET | LGBTQ+ Family Building Webinar + Q&A | Selma Amrane, M.D.
- April 26 @ 3 p.m. ET | Fertility 101 Webinar + Q&A | Ryan Martin, M.D.
- April 27 @ 12 p.m. ET | Endometriosis Webinar + Q&A | Anate Brauer, M.D.
- April 27 @ 3 p.m. ET | Menstrual Cycle Webinar + Q&A | Cassandra Roeca, M.D.
- April 28 @ 12 p.m. ET | Weight & Fertility Webinar + Q&A | Valerie Libby, M.D.
- April 28 @ 3 p.m. ET | IVF Webinar + Q&A | Celso Silva, M.D.
- April 29 @ 12 p.m. ET | Egg Freezing Webinar + Q&A | Tarita Pakrashi M.D., M.P.H.
- April 29 @ 3 p.m. ET | Donor Egg Webinar + Q&A | Pavna Brahma, M.D.
While SGF fertility webinars are complimentary, interested parties must register to attend by visiting the SGF calendar of events. For more information, visit SGF's growing resource library for free, on-demand webinars, E-books, and other education resources on topics such as endometriosis, PCOS, low-tech treatment options, weight and infertility, and much more. Follow SGF on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates and events.
For people struggling to conceive, it may be time to consult a fertility specialist. Contact the SGF New Patient Center at 1-888-761-1967 or complete a brief online request form to schedule a virtual fertility consult with an SGF physician. A virtual physician consult is the first step toward pursuing a pregnancy with the help of SGF.
