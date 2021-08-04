TAMPA, Fla., August 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) Tampa Bay is proud to announce that Shayne Plosker, M.D., has been named to the Tampa Magazine 2021 Top Doctors for Infertility list for the fifth time. With the votes in, Tampa Bay physicians chose 292 of their peers from 67 practice areas of medicine to compile the 2021 Top Doctors list.
In May, Tampa Magazines sent surveys to more than 9,000 physicians practicing in Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties asking them to nominate the peers they believe stand out from the rest. The annual Top Doctors edition includes all four publications —TAMPA Magazine, South Tampa Magazine, TAMPA Downtown Magazine, and TAMPA Digest Magazine — for a total circulation of 60,000.
"Fertility treatment can oftentimes feel intimidating when couples and individuals are dreaming of having a child, so I'm dedicated to providing them compassion and excellence in patient care as we navigate this journey together," shares Dr. Plosker. "It's humbling to know that my physician peers recognize these values at SGF by naming me a top doctor in my field — thank you many times over."
Get to Know Dr. Plosker and SGF Tampa Bay
Dr. Plosker joined SGF in 2019 and sees patients in the Brandon, FL, office. When asked about his approach with patients, Dr. Plosker explained, "I strive to make personal connections with my patients beyond their medical needs because they are fellow human beings who are struggling. I try to be there for my patients as a supportive person in addition to being a physician who never gives up on them."
A patient of Dr. Plosker shared, "Dr. Plosker is amazing, caring, knows what he is doing and goes out of his way to make sure you're comfortable and understand everything that is going on. I am happily pregnant with my 2nd SGF baby!"
Dr. Plosker earned his medical degree from the University of Western Ontario, where he also completed his residency training in Obstetrics and Gynecology. Following residency, he completed his fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at the University of California, San Francisco.
Dr. Plosker is an active member of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology, and the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology in addition to being a fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of Canada. His interests include assisted reproductive technologies, pre-implantation genetic testing (PGT), fertility preservation (oocyte cryopreservation or egg freezing), and international infertility care.
SGF Tampa Bay has offices in Tampa, Brandon, and Wesley Chapel. The practice was formed in 2018 in affiliation with Women's Care Florida (WCF), a premier provider of women's health care throughout Central Florida. SGF Tampa Bay provides the community more convenient access to highly specialized fertility care, including:
- diagnostic testing,
- low-tech treatment options like intrauterine insemination (IUI),
- in vitro fertilization (IVF),
- donor egg treatment,
- egg freezing,
- oncofertility,
- LGBTQ family building, and more.
SGF's expansion into Tampa also expands its donor egg treatment and gestational carrier programs, creating access for egg donor recipients and for patients needing a gestational carrier traveling from South America. SGF recruits and prescreens (medically, psychologically, and genetically) all prospective, ready-to-cycle egg donors prior to listing them on the SGF donor registry.
SGF Tampa Bay accepts many insurances and also offers unique financial programs for self-pay patients such as their Shared Risk 100% Refund Guarantee for IVF and donor egg — in which patients take home a baby or receive a full refund — or their income-based Shared Help Program and Military Discount, to name a few. SGF provides an exclusive financing option through Fertility Finance with an easy loan process and competitive rates.
SGF Tampa Bay is accepting new patients. Call 1-877-761-1967 or submit this brief form to schedule a virtual physician consult.
About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)
SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 85,000 babies born and 5,000+ 5-star patient reviews. With 40 locations, including new locations in Colorado and Norfolk, VA, as well as throughout FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, VA, D.C. and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees. More physicians refer their patients to SGF than any other center. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-owned, physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S. Call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.
