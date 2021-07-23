WASHINGTON, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), a long-time innovator in improving access to quality, affordable fertility care, today announced that its partnership with ManTech is expanding to provide exclusive benefits to help more employees build their family, should they need specialized reproductive care. This offering is a key component of the ManTech Cares program and exemplifies ManTech's commitment to 'cultivate a thriving workforce.'
The ManTech/Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) Family Planning Program was created in honor of the late Jeffrey S. Brody, ManTech's former Chief Human Resources Officer, who spearheaded the initial partnership with SGF in January 2020. As a visionary HR leader, Jeff continuously sought ways to improve and benefit employees' lives through employer-based programs.
"This exciting wellness-initiative is a direct offshoot of ManTech's renowned family culture," said Julie Anna Barker, ManTech's Chief Human Resources Officer. "SGF's geographic footprint, reputation for quality service, and focus on patient excellence make them an outstanding choice to offer this service for our employees and their families. Jeff was the catalyst for this incredible benefit, and we are forever grateful for his impact on ManTech employees."
"Employers who want to attract and retain the very best people need to differentiate themselves from their competitors and stand out as a great place to work. ManTech actively listened to the needs and desires of its employees in creating the Family Planning Program, a part of the ManTech Cares Program. We're proud to partner with ManTech and remain committed to offering employers direct access to care, concierge-level service, and a quality patient experience," said Vicki Gerber, Executive Managing Director, Shady Grove Fertility.
The ManTech/Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) Family Planning Program includes discounts on infertility treatment packages when enrolled in a global package, a prompt pay discount on select service, and exclusive discounts on fertility medications through the SGF Partner Pharmacy Program, to name a few.
ManTech employees will also receive access to SGF financial programs that can be coordinated with their insurance, including access to SGF's 100% refund guarantee program that offers patients a unique financial safety net.
About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)
SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 85,000 babies born and 5,000+ 5-star patient reviews. With 40 locations, including new locations in Colorado and Norfolk, VA, as well as throughout FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, VA, D.C. and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees. More physicians refer their patients to SGF than any other center. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-owned, physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S. Call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.
Media Contact
Jean Dzierzak, Shady Grove Fertility, 301-545-1375, jean.dzierzak@sgfertility.com
SOURCE Shady Grove Fertility