WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), a leader in reproductive medicine, will be hosting a free UK Patients Donor Egg webinar for international information seekers who are interested in learning more about SGF's renowned International Egg Donor Program on November 15, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. ET. Now that UK travel to the States restrictions has been lifted, SGF is scheduling physician consultations for new patients and frozen embryo transfers (FETs) for established SGF patients.
During the webinar, SGF UK Program Director, Michael Levy, M.D., along with Gail Felperin, RN, and International Patient Liaison, Karina Reyes, will shed light on the Donor Egg Program's following aspects:
- concierge-level coordination of care,
- high success rates,
- innovative financial options like the Shared Risk 100% Refund Program,
- SGF's donor egg registry,
- the donor recruitment process,
- tips for selecting an egg donor, and
- how to gain temporary access to the database.
SGF has been a preferred choice for international patients seeking fertility treatment for the last decade, with couples arriving from Ireland, Canada, the UK, and 35 other countries around the world. The practice's personalized care team, paired with high success rates and 100% refund programs, gives patients the confidence they need to travel to America for treatment.
SGF's streamlined treatment plan minimizes travel times with its concierge-level of care and travel coordination and maximizes a patient's chance of pregnancy. With access to SGF's prescreened, prequalified donor egg registry along with their signature Shared Risk 100% Refund Program and Shared Donor Egg Program, treatment is more affordable and within reach for more individuals and couples.
A patient of Dr. Levy's explained her experience as, "I found Dr. Levy to be very personable, professional, and knowledgeable. After years of suffering with infertility, I had a new sense of optimism right from my initial phone consult with Dr. Levy. I had finally found a doctor who actually listened to the fact pattern I presented him and could interpret this and finally make a plan to move forward ... Also, I have to mention that as an overseas patient his whole team was very accommodating and made this as easy a process for me as possible. Highly recommend!"
Register today to participate in this informative, free webinar on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. ET.
About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)
SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 100,000 babies born. With 43 locations, including new locations in Colorado and Norfolk, VA, as well as throughout CO, FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, VA, D.C., and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment more affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees. More physicians refer their patients to SGF than any other center. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-owned, physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S. Call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.
