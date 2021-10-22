ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) celebrates 30 years of fertility care and 100,000 babies born, it unveils a fully redesigned website that achieves a better experience for users and confirms SGF's commitment to being the gold standard for fertility websites. SGF partnered with Grafik, an Alexandria, Virginia-based marketing agency to accomplish this monumental task.
Ranked as the number one fertility website in the United States by SimilarWeb.com, SGF's new website creates a better experience for mobile users, places patients at the forefront of the site, and implements better search functions and heightened visibility for important and needed fertility care information.
"Our goal in the redesign is to provide patients with greater access to relevant and comprehensive content that supports, educates, and empowers," shares Eric A. Widra, M.D., Medical Director of Shady Grove Fertility. "With the expanded website, we hope to convey the importance of providing resources to individuals and couples who are seeking fertility care to grow their families."
Increasing access to fertility care resources
SGF's website is well-known for being a valuable asset to its patients and the fertility community. The resource library on the new website was designed with patients in mind. SGF's dynamic resource library allows users to search, filter, and view approximately 2,000 educational and support resources all in one place to aid readers along every stage of their family-building journeys. By organizing the content into various resource types (e.g., articles, eBooks, events, patient stories, press releases, and videos), and topic categories (e.g., diagnosing infertility, get started, inspiration, treatment, etc.), readers can customize their own experience suited for their educational needs.
As a part of the library build, the site has also introduced dynamic tagging, offering patients related articles and stories at the end of the page or with a single click, viewing all content about a given topic. Additionally, the new site uses predictive search and sort filtering, which is designed to get smarter as artificial intelligence gathers data—learning what content visitors engage with the most and then providing the most popular and valuable content as a higher priority for future search queries.
Focusing on patients and inclusivity
Many visual updates to the website directly reflect SGF's patient-focused values. SGF celebrates the diversity of its staff, patients, and community and strives for inclusivity. Through more diverse photography and images throughout the site featuring SGF's very own patients, SGF shows its commitment to our community while continuing an effort to better recognize and celebrate all families.
Other important features for patients include easier access to the Patient Portal, where they can accomplish key tasks and manage one-on-one communications with medical teams. An updated guide to SGF's Wellness Center and Psychological Support Services includes a directory for recommended holistic practitioners and mental health providers. SGF is a trusted name for over 5,000 physicians who refer their patients to the practice — currently comprised of 43 offices across seven states and Washington, D.C. — annually for fertility care. The more robust directory reflects the partnerships SGF has established within the health and wellness communities to further offer patients complementary holistic health services.
Ultimately, SGF's new website reiterates a commitment to patient-centered fertility care. The enhanced features that allow users to find and filter through content better help patients to be more informed and confident in their fertility journey. To experience the redesigned SGF digital presence, visit the website at ShadyGroveFertility.com.
About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)
SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 100,000 babies born. With 43 locations, including new locations in Colorado and Norfolk, VA, as well as throughout CO, FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, VA, D.C., and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment more affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees. More physicians refer their patients to SGF than any other center. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-owned, physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S. Call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.
Media Contact
Jean Dzierzak, Shady Grove Fertility, 301-545-1375, jean.dzierzak@sgfertility.com
SOURCE Shady Grove Fertility