PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) announced today that reproductive endocrinologist, Anne Hutchinson, M.D., has joined the practice's Philadelphia medical team and is now scheduling new patient appointments. Dr. Hutchinson will work alongside fellow fertility specialists, Caleb Kallen, M.D., Ph.D., and Brianna Schumacher, M.D., as SGF continues to provide premier fertility care to individuals and couples seeking reproductive assistance.
"I am so proud to join SGF, a practice that has unwavering commitment to putting patients first at every stage of their journey," remarks Dr. Hutchinson. "I am a huge advocate for patient education, particularly in the realm of women's health and reproduction. Patients should be armed with the knowledge of their own anatomy and physiology to be able to make the most informed decisions possible about their bodies and treatments."
Dr. Hutchinson will provide comprehensive fertility services in the heart of Philadelphia, including:
- fertility and ovarian reserve testing and diagnosis,
- semen analysis,
- hysterosalpingogram (HSG),
- low-tech fertility treatment options such as intrauterine insemination (IUI),
- in vitro fertilization (IVF),
- donor egg, sperm, and embryo,
- genetic screening and testing,
- gestational carrier,
- egg freezing,
- fertility preservation for patients with cancer, and
- LGBTQ family building.
Dr. Hutchinson started her medical education in Philadelphia at Thomas Jefferson University. It was during this time that her interest in women's health and reproduction peaked. She then completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center, where she was awarded best abstract in the category of reproductive medicine by the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists (AAGL). Dr. Hutchinson then completed her fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and infertility at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago.
Today, Dr. Hutchinson is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology and board eligible in reproductive endocrinology and infertility. She has brought her career full circle by returning to Philadelphia to provide fertility care at SGF.
"I take every opportunity to meet my patients where they are and partner with them, so they feel supported, validated, and not alone," shares Dr. Hutchinson. "When they are ready, we can work through the next steps together."
An ardent researcher, Dr. Hutchinson has presented on topics ranging from age and fertility to fertility preservation, social factors of family building for women, and more. Additionally, Dr. Hutchinson has contributed to medical publications focusing on subjects such as in vitro fertilization, preimplantation genetic testing, ovarian stimulation, and female cancers. She is also a member of professional organizations including American Congress of Obstetrics and Gynecology, the American Medical Association, and the American Society for Reproductive Medicine.
"We are honored to have Dr. Anne Hutchinson join the Philadelphia medical team," says Dr. Kallen. "With now three reproductive endocrinologists in Center City, patients have even more convenient access than ever before to highly specialized fertility care from a team of physicians who all place high value on delivering service and clinical excellence."
"Dr. Hutchinson brings immense value to our Philadelphia medical team with her extensive knowledge, compassionate care, and patient advocacy," says Dr. Schumacher.
To schedule an appointment with Dr. Hutchinson, call the SGF New Patient Center at 877-916-4244 or complete this brief form.
