ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), a premier fertility center and home to 100,000 babies born, welcomes reproductive endocrinologist, Jessica R. Kanter, M.D., MTR, to the practice's Atlanta - Northside office. Dr. Kanter is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology and board eligible in reproductive endocrinology.
"I am proud to be a part of Shady Grove Fertility because of their dedication to each patient as an individual," remarks Dr. Kanter. "There is an unparalleled effort from everyone on the SGF team to help patients achieve their fertility goals."
She earned her undergraduate degree in biomedical engineering at the Georgia Institute of Technology, where she received her first patent for Rapid Multiwell Cell Filtration Device, a device for enhanced efficiency of automated blood-typing. She then made a career shift towards medicine, attending Emory University School of Medicine for her medical degree. Dr. Kanter remained in Georgia to pursue her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University Health.
An ardent researcher, Dr. Kanter has contributed to medical publications focusing on subjects such as monozygotic twinning in IVF, cell biology of early pregnancy establishment and the uterine immune environment as well as writing book chapters detailing infertility and ectopic pregnancies. Dr. Kanter is now scheduling new patient appointments at the Atlanta - Northside office where she will provide comprehensive fertility services, including:
- fertility and ovarian reserve testing and diagnosis,
- semen analysis,
- hysterosalpingogram (HSG),
- low-tech fertility treatment options such as intrauterine insemination (IUI),
- in vitro fertilization (IVF),
- donor egg, sperm, and embryo,
- genetic screening and testing,
- gestational carrier,
- egg freezing,
- fertility preservation for patients with cancer, and
- LGBTQ family building.
Dr. Kanter joins Drs. Desireé McCarthy-Keith, Anne Namnoum, Pavna Brahma, and Valerie Libby at SGF Atlanta's flagship office. SGF Atlanta, who was named Best Reproductive Endocrinology Practice by Kudzu and Top Doctors by Atlanta Magazine, currently has four locations in the greater Atlanta region. Patients also have access to SGF Atlanta's unique financial options that help make fertility treatment more affordable.
"We are excited to have Dr. Kanter join the SGF Atlanta medical team," says Dr. McCarthy-Keith, Medical Director of SGF Atlanta. "By adding Dr. Kanter to the team, patients have more convenient access than ever before to highly specialized fertility care from an esteemed team of physicians."
Patients may schedule an appointment with Dr. Kanter at SGF's Atlanta - Northside location by calling 1-877-761-1967 or by submitting this brief form.
