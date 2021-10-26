TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF), a premier fertility center and home to 100,000 babies born, welcomes reproductive endocrinologist, Rachel Sprague, M.D., to the practice's Wesley Chapel office. SGF is a proud partner of US Fertility, the largest physician-owned, physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices, for which Dr. Sprague is the 100th physician to join. As part of this larger network, Dr. Sprague will help individuals and couples from the Tampa, Florida region and beyond fulfill their family-building dreams with compassionate care and advanced reproductive medicine.
"SGF has a long reputation of producing impactful, high-quality clinical research and practicing evidence-based medicine for the betterment of their patients," shares Dr. Sprague. "I am privileged to be surrounded by sincere, intelligent, and committed people who constantly strive to make a positive difference in the lives of our patients."
Dr. Sprague earned her medical degree from the University of Florida College of Medicine. She pursued her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where she served as Residency Class Lieutenant and earned the Fund for Excellence in Research Award. Dr. Sprague then returned to Florida to complete her fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and infertility at SGF's collaborative program at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine, where SGF physician, Anthony Imudia, M.D., serves as Associate Professor of OB/GYN and REI Fellowship Program Director.
Exemplifying Dr. Sprague's passion for research are her contributions to research abstracts presented at medical conferences nationwide on topics including the environmental effects on a person's ovarian reserve, preimplantation genetic testing, and endometriosis. Additionally, Dr. Sprague contributed a book chapter on in vitro fertilization in the Encyclopedia of Reproduction, Second Edition.
Dr. Sprague is now scheduling new patient appointments at the Wesley Chapel office where she will provide comprehensive fertility services, including:
- fertility and ovarian reserve testing and diagnosis,
- semen analysis,
- hysterosalpingogram (HSG),
- low-tech fertility treatment options such as intrauterine insemination (IUI),
- in vitro fertilization (IVF),
- donor egg, sperm, and embryo,
- genetic screening and testing,
- gestational carrier,
- egg freezing,
- fertility preservation for patients with cancer, and
- LGBTQ+ family building.
"We're excited to welcome Dr. Sprague to the SGF team," says Shayne Plosker, M.D. "Her passion for research and dedication to compassionate patient care exemplify SGF's commitment to providing highly specialized fertility care. We have been acquainted with Dr. Sprague's faculty for scientific research through her fellowship at USF, where she has contributed to research findings presented at nationwide conferences like American Society for Reproductive Medicine alongside SGF's medical team."
Patients may schedule a new patient appointment with Dr. Sprague by calling 1-888-761-1967 or by submitting this brief form. As of November 2, 2021, the Wesley Chapel office has relocated to 2590 Healing Way, Suite 160, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544.
