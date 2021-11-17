ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Men's Health Awareness Month occurs every November to heighten awareness and provide education about cancers specific to men as well as men's mental health. Separate from Men's Health Month recognized in June, November's Men's Health Awareness Month raises awareness and support for men coping with prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health issues, and suicide.
Shady Grove Fertility's (SGF) Center for Male Fertility, comprised of reproductive urologists Paul Shin, M.D., Cori Tanrikut, M.D., and Russel Hayden, M.D., encourages male fertility preservation prior to cancer treatment in order to secure future family-building options. Similar to egg and embryo freezing, men can freeze their sperm to preserve fertility when faced with testicular tumors or other cancers. Cryopreservation of sperm is a viable option for men to safeguard their fertility prior to undergoing cancer treatments.
"Men's Health Awareness Month prioritizes conversations like cancer, mental health, and fertility preservation because the truth of the matter is that between 40 and 50 percent of the male population will experience some issues with sexual health and fertility," explains Dr. Hayden.
SGF Physicians help couples overcome male-factor infertility
In addition to male fertility preservation, SGF's Center for Male Fertility offers a range of male services from basic fertility evaluation and testing to surgical interventions and state-of-the-art microsurgical techniques, including:
- varicocele repair
- vasectomy reversal
- percutaneous epididymal sperm aspiration (PESA)
- testicular sperm extraction (TESE)
- no-needle, no-scalpel vasectomy
- testicular microdissection
Nearly one in eight couples will face infertility, understandably resulting in possible medical, emotional, physical, and financial stress. SGF offers a wide array of free resources for men seeking more knowledge on reproductive health, such as:
- The Lifecycle of Sperm: Sperm Development
- Overcoming Male Factor Infertility
- Improve Sperm Count: Sperm Quality Checklist
- Male Fertility On-Demand Webinar
- Patient Stories
SGF also offers individuals or couples professional counseling and support groups:
- Following a pregnancy loss
- Following an unsuccessful treatment cycle
- When considering third-party reproduction, such as using donor eggs, donor sperm, and/or a gestational carrier
- When considering transitioning from one treatment to another or when considering discontinuing treatment altogether
- When financial, emotional, physical, or relationship obstacles seem to be insurmountable
- At the start of any feelings of isolation or depression
- If the coping strategies they once found to be helpful no longer seem to be working
To schedule an appointment with our reproductive urologists, or any of SGF's reproductive endocrinologists, call 1-888-761-1967 or complete this brief online request form.
