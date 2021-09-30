COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) is proud to announce that Shona Murray, M.D., who sees patients at SGF's Colorado Springs office, has again been named to Colo|Spgs Magazine's 2021 Top Doctors list following multiple distinctions since her first recognition in 2011.
Colo|Spgs Magazine, previously known as Colorado Springs Style, conducts an annual peer-to-peer survey by Perini & Associates, an independent firm with no ties to the magazine or the medical community. Out of 654 Fayette County Medical Society members surveyed, 220 active Colorado Springs doctors representing 70 practice areas of medicine, who are members in good standing with the El Paso County Medical Society, will be published in the 2021 Top Doctor list.
"Every patient I meet inspires me," shares Dr. Murray "I find such joy in developing a treatment plan that helps my patients conceive. Thank you, Colorado Springs patients, for entrusting me with your fertility care, and thank you to my physician peers for recognizing me as a Top Doctor in my field. I am honored to be named along so many great physicians in our community."
Get to Know Dr. Murray and SGF Colorado Springs
Dr. Murray is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology and board eligible in reproductive endocrinology and infertility (REI). She specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of infertility, including polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), anovulation, male factor infertility, and tubal disease.
Living in Colorado Springs, Dr. Murray particularly enjoys working with military families. Dr. Murray is a member of several professional organizations, including the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), Society for Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility, and Fayette County Medical Society.
A patient of Dr. Murray's at the Colorado Springs office has shared, "Although I am thrilled to have graduated from Shady Grove Fertility because I am pregnant, I can't deny being just a little sad to leave the practice. That's how good my experience was. I especially appreciated Dr. Murray's evidence-based approach and her in-depth explanations of every process, procedure and recommendation. She really listened to my concerns and situation, always made herself available to answer my many questions, and made certain I had a realistic view of my unexplained infertility."
The Colorado Springs location offers comprehensive fertility services, including:
- fertility and ovarian reserve testing and diagnosis,
- semen analysis,
- hysterosalpingogram (HSG),
- low-tech fertility treatment options such as intrauterine insemination (IUI),
- in vitro fertilization (IVF),
- donor egg, sperm, and embryo,
- genetic screening and testing,
- gestational carrier,
- egg freezing,
- fertility preservation for patients with cancer, and
- LGBTQ family building.
Given the staggering fact that one in eight couples of reproductive age are in need of fertility care, it's reassuring that SGF Colorado offers an expansive insurance network as well as unique financial programs for self-pay patients. Their hallmark program, the Shared Risk 100% Refund Guarantee Program, offers patients the reassurance they will either take home a baby or receive a full refund. SGF also provides income-based and military discounts, to name a few, as well as an exclusive financing partner, Fertility Finance.
New patients may schedule an appointment with Dr. Murray at the Colorado Springs office by calling the SGF New Patient Center at 720-778-3810 or submitting this brief online form.
About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)
SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 100,000 babies born. With 42 locations, including new locations in Colorado and Norfolk, VA, as well as throughout CO, FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, VA, D.C., and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment more affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees. More physicians refer their patients to SGF than any other center. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-owned, physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S. Call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.
