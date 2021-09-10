NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) announced today it is now scheduling new patient appointments at its second SGF New York office in Brooklyn with Robert Setton, M.D., leading fertility care at the new location. Dr. Setton first joined SGF New York's Manhattan office in November 2020 and is proud to help individuals and couples fulfill their family-building dreams in the Brooklyn community where he was born and raised.
SGF New York first opened its doors to the Big Apple community in September 2019 with reproductive endocrinologists, Tomer Singer, M.D., MBA, and Anate Brauer, M.D., leading care at its Manhattan office. The expansion of SGF New York into Brooklyn responds to the tremendous patient need in the region for more affordable, convenient, and personalized fertility care.
The Brooklyn office is located in the Pioneer Building at 41 Flatbush Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn at the intersection of the BAM Cultural District, Fort Greene, and Boerum Hill. The office is near 12 NY subway stations, the Long Island Rail Road, and only one block away from the Atlantic Terminal, providing easy access between boroughs, and mere minutes from the Barclays Center, Brooklyn Academy of Music, and Mark Morris Dance Center.
"SGF is truly a patient-centered practice, evidenced by 96 percent of our patients saying they would recommend SGF based on their experience," explains Dr. Setton. "The mantra that guides any decision is, 'what would be best for the patient?' The practice was built on that principle, and it has been our guiding light. When every employee is focused on the patient experience, it creates a culture that is full of positivity, excitement, and support."
The new Brooklyn location offers comprehensive fertility services that complement the Manhattan office, where Drs. Brauer, Singer, and Setton see patients, including:
- new patient virtual consults,
- fertility and ovarian reserve testing and diagnosis,
- semen analysis,
- low-tech fertility options,
- in vitro fertilization (IVF),
- donor egg, sperm, and embryo,
- genetic screening and testing,
- gestational carrier,
- egg freezing,
- fertility preservation for patients with cancer,
- LGBTQ family building,
- financial counseling,
- psychological support, and more.
"Individuals and families seeking to grow their families are in the best hands with Dr. Setton as SGF New York expands across the bridge into Brooklyn," shares Dr. Brauer. "With a presence in the Manhattan and Brooklyn boroughs, we can offer patients easier access to top-quality fertility services closer to home."
Dr. Singer celebrates SGF New York's expansion by saying, "When SGF New York first opened in Manhattan, we offered our fellow New York neighbors a practice that they could entrust to fulfill their family dreams. Our growth into Brooklyn with Dr. Setton extends this mission, and as someone who works closely with Dr. Setton, I'm confident in his priorities to offer personalized care for each patient."
Brooklyn patients also gain access to many unique advantages that sets SGF New York apart:
- Donor Egg Program: SGF's Donor Egg Program is the largest in the nation and is one of only a few centers that recruits, selects, and prescreens (medically, psychologically, and genetically) its own ready-to-cycle egg donors prior to making them available on their donor registry. SGF is the proud home to more than 8,000 babies born from donor eggs.
- Egg Freezing: SGF is one of the top five egg freezing programs in the U.S., and the number of women choosing egg freezing is growing in popularity at an unprecedented 20 percent per year, nationally, with women who live and work near New York City comprising a large percentage.
- 100% Refund Program: SGF offers exclusive 100% refund guarantee programs for IVF and donor egg treatment—take home a baby or a full refund—a significant differentiator among other programs in the area.
"The opening of the Brooklyn location expands innovative and affordable opportunities for family building in New York," says Eric A. Widra, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, SGF. "Dr. Setton is dedicated to his patients. His patients will appreciate his warm, caring, and honest approach. Having relied on IVF to help grow his own family, the compassion and support he provides having 'been there' is unrivaled."
Get to Know Dr. Robert Setton
Dr. Setton is SGF New York's third Cornell-trained and New York-based physician to provide premier fertility care to patients. In fact, Dr. Setton was born and raised in Brooklyn, continued his higher education and medical training in New York, and has brought his story full circle by helping his fellow community members grow their families.
Dr. Setton earned his medical degree from New York University School of Medicine. He completed his residency from New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medicine, during which he was appointed co-administrative chief resident and awarded the Jerome Seiler Memorial Award for Excellence in Pelvic Surgery. Dr. Setton stayed in New York City to complete his fellowship in reproductive endocrinology and infertility at Weill Cornell Medicine.
He is also a member of several professional organizations, including the American Medical Association (AMA), American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), Society for Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility (SREI), and the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM). An accomplished researcher, Dr. Setton has contributed to more than 20 presentations across the globe on topics including frozen embryo transfer (FET) and donor egg transfer. Additionally, he has published research with great expertise on polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), fibroids, and in vitro fertilization (IVF).
"Everyone's fertility story is deeply personal and unique and the team and I are sensitive to that," shares Dr. Setton. "I listen to a patient's concerns and I put myself in their shoes. I remember that I've sat on that side of the table and have felt that vulnerability. After the evaluation, I work in partnership with the patient to solidify a plan that makes them comfortable and brings them to their desired goal as efficiently as possible."
To make an appointment with Dr. Setton in Brooklyn, call 212-203-4826 or submit this brief form.
About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)
SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 100,000 babies born and 5,000+ 5-star patient reviews. With 42 locations, including new locations in Colorado and Norfolk, VA, as well as throughout CO, FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, VA, D.C., and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees. More physicians refer their patients to SGF than any other center. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-owned, physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S. Call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.
