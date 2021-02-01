ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- By attending Shady Grove Fertility's (SGF) free virtual events, information seekers can learn about the facets and facts surrounding infertility from trusted SGF physicians in the privacy and comfort of their own home.
During the month of February, SGF will host four webinars zeroing in on topics like infertility among Black patients and couples, in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment, and how to get started (with fertility treatment). Additionally, SGF is the Gold sponsor of the Canadian Fertility Show and Men Having Babies Conference & Expo, both occurring on February 6.
On February 2 at noon, Caleb Kallen, M.D., of SGF's Chesterbrook and Philadelphia locations will host an IVF webinar where he will review:
- what to expect during the IVF process,
- IVF success rates,
- and exclusive SGF financial programs.
The month of February is recognized as Black History Month, an annual period reserved for reflection and forward-focused action for the Black community. The 2021 theme of "Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity," which is set by the Association for the Study of African-American Life, hits close to home for SGF's mission to make parenthood possible for all who face infertility. While some studies suggest that Black women may be almost twice as likely to experience infertility as white women, only around 8 percent of Black women seek help from a fertility specialist.
Join Desireé McCarthy-Keith, M.D., Medical Director for SGF Atlanta, for the Fertility and Black Patients webinar on February 10 at noon for an important discussion on topics including:
- the stigmas and stereotypes surrounding African-American fertility,
- testing and causes of infertility found more prevalent within the community, and
- African-American fertility treatment success rates.
"African-American women are more likely to have certain kinds of infertility than women of other ethnic groups," says Dr. McCarthy-Keith. "Many of the issues facing African-American women are medical, such as uterine fibroids, blocked Fallopian tubes, obesity, and advanced age, specifically women over 35."
Rounding out SGF's free virtual events this February is the Fertility 101: Getting Started webinar taking place February 18 at 3 pm, hosted by Michael Edelstein, M.D., of SGF's Richmond-Stony Point and Henrico Doctors' - Forest offices. During this informative presentation, Dr. Edelstein will review:
- what patients can expect during their first appointment including the fertility evaluation,
- SGF's various treatment approaches ranging from low- to high-tech,
- SGF's unique financial programs, and
- live question and answer session with viewers.
For gay men who want to become parents using a gestational surrogate, the non-profit organization Men Having Babies (MHB) offers educational conferences where attendees can access curated information, expert advice, and a wide range of relevant service providers.
SGF is proud to join the 16th annual New York Men Having Babies - Virtual Surrogacy Seminar & Gay Parenting Expo taking place on February 6-7th as Gold sponsor. The annual event is adopting an elaborate virtual format, complete with presentations, breakout sessions, expo "tables," and effective interaction. SGF New York's Director of IVF, Anate Brauer, M.D., will sit on the "Medical Aspects of Surrogacy" panel on February 6 at 12:30 pm with fellow medical professionals to explore the medical screening of future fathers, egg donors and surrogates, the creation of optimal embryos, and the IVF process.
"In mere days following the conference, NY state will enact the long-awaited Child-Parent Security Act, finally allowing New Yorkers a path to family building through gestational surrogacy in their home state," shares Dr. Brauer. "I'm grateful to be joining The Men Having Babies Conference & Expo at such a pivotal time for men who have their hearts set on fatherhood."
Attendance at this conference will come with complimentary admission to MHB's 2021 Southern Surrogacy Options Virtual Seminar happening 2 weeks later, February 20. Ticket costs start at $10 for MHB members, with additional registration levels available.
Also on February 6, SGF supports the fourth annual Canadian Fertility Show as a Gold Sponsor, where reproductive endocrinologist and SGF Canada Program Director, Joseph Doyle, M.D., will present on the benefits of seeking donor egg treatment in America. General admission tickets for the virtual event are available for $15.
"The Canadian Fertility Show is a wonderful opportunity for SGF to connect with its neighbors in the north who may face obstacles conceiving," shares Dr. Doyle. "SGF's donor egg program — which offers no wait, pre-screened, ready to cycle donors, and a money back guarantee on outcomes — provides patients with a highly effective treatment option to overcome infertility."
- February 2 @ 12 pm | In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) webinar | Caleb Kallen, M.D.
- February 6 @ 10 am | Men Having Babies Virtual Conference & Expo
- February 6 @ 10 am | Canadian Fertility Show 2021 | Joseph Doyle, M.D.
- February 10 @ 12 pm | Fertility for Black Patients webinar | Desiree McCarthy-Keith, M.D.
- February 18 @ 3 pm | Fertility 101: Getting Started webinar | Michael Edelstein, M.D.
- February 25 @ 12 pm | Donor Eff vs. Donor Sperm Medical + Legal webinar | Anate Brauer, M.D., and Rachel Wexler, Esq. | Follow SGF's social media for registration details
